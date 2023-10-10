How to download Clash of Clans on PC

Since Google is entering the PC gaming world with its Google Play Games, clashers will be able to play Clash of Clans on PC without emulators. As developer Supercell’s popular strategy game has always targeted the mobile gaming audience until now, the only way to enjoy the title on a bigger screen was by downloading and playing it on your computer via Bluestacks or other popular emulators.

However, with Google’s announcement of its latest venture into the PC gaming world with Google Play Games, you can now play Clash of Clans on a computer. This article provides you with all the information you need to know about it.

A complete guide to downloading Clash of Clans on PC

Download Google Play Games on your computer (Image via Google)

Here is a step-by-step guide to downloading Clash of Clans on PC:

Step 1: Arrive at the official website of Google Play Games.

Arrive at the official website of Google Play Games. Step 2: Download and install it on your computer

Download and install it on your computer Step 3: Search for the game in the downloaded application

Search for the game in the downloaded application Step 4: Download and install the game on your computer.

However, Google has rolled out the minimum requirements to download and run Google Play Games on your computer. Thus, ensure your PC meets the requirements before getting your hopes up.

Minimum requirements to download Google Play Games

Here are the minimum requirements to download Google Play Games on PC (Image via Google)

Google has already released the PC specifications to download and run Google Play Games. Below are the requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (v2004)

Windows 10 (v2004) Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) with at least 10 GB of available storage space

Solid State Drive (SSD) with at least 10 GB of available storage space Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable Processor: 4 CPU physical codes (Some games require an Intel CPU)

4 CPU physical codes (Some games require an Intel CPU) Memory: 8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be on

Potential advantages of Google Play Games' new venture

There are some incredible advantages of downloading Google Play Games to play Clash of Clans on PC, such as:

It will provide you with an immersive gameplay experience on a larger screen.

You get mouse and keyboard controls that reduce the hassle of gameplay for some players.

You can also synchronize your progress between mobile and PC. Therefore, there is no need to manage multiple accounts for different devices.

Since Clash of Clans was developed for touchscreen devices, gameplay could be even more effortless on a large screen. Moreover, keyboard and mouse controls for this game are expected to enhance your gameplay experience.

That concludes almost everything there is to know about playing Clash of Clans on PC. Feel free to check out our other game-related guides at this link.