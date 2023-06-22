Clash of Clans (COC) is among the most popular massively multiplayer online (MMO) games in the mobile gaming community. Supercell's most popular strategy title has always attracted mobile gamers worldwide with its amazing patch updates that bring new upgrades for different buildings and lucrative changes in gameplay. However, players need to use all their builders efficiently to reach the maximum levels of these buildings before moving on to the next.

Some players try to rush with repeated Town Hall upgrades in Clash of Clans, as waiting for all the building upgrades to complete can sometimes get boring. However, by following the right tips, one can complete them faster. Here are some tips to help the Clash of Clans players use their builders more efficiently to do that.

Top three Clash of Clans tips to get the best out of the builders of the home village

1) Get the sixth builder as soon as possible

You must get the sixth builder in your home village as soon as possible. Supercell now allows you to get a sixth builder in your home village after upgrading your O.T.T.O. Hut to level 9. However, this will not be easy. Even though it does not take any time or resources, there are a few prerequisites that you must meet to upgrade it every time.

After upgrading the O.T.T.O. Hut to level five, two builders will be available in the builder base. You can then send the master builder to Home Village as the sixth builder. Tap on O.T.T.O. Hut and select travel to send your master builder across the sea.

2) Learn to manage your builders

Manage upgrades to keep your builders busy (Image via Supercell)

You must understand how to manage your builders to get the best out of them and upgrade their base faster. Keeping all your builders busy simultaneously is one of the best methods to upgrade your Clash of Clans base faster.

However, it might not be the most efficient way. Keeping one of the builders free to remove obstacles and upgrade walls can also be effective when you don’t have many upgrades left and your resource storage is filling up faster.

You need to plan your upgrades properly for the most effective builders management in Clash of Clans. If you have five builders and they are all busy, plan so that whenever one of your builders finishes an upgrade, you have enough resources to engage them in another.

3) Learn to manage your upgrade priorities

You should always plan your upgrades in Clash of Clans, maintaining the right priorities. Most players often prioritize defensive upgrades to such an extent that they constantly upgrade the defensive buildings.

However, if you want to increase your builders' efficiency, you should upgrade the defensive buildings along with the Army Camps/Barracks/Resources buildings. Keeping all your builders busy upgrading defenses will make your base considerably weak.

Besides, you should never upgrade multiple defenses of the same type. Otherwise, the base will become weaker against a particular type of attack.

On the other hand, upgrading all the Resource Collectors, Barracks, or Army Camps will prevent you from reaching your full farming potential. That way, you might run out of resources for your next upgrade. Therefore, you need to manage your building and hero upgrades well to use the builders in Clash of Clans efficiently.

Follow these tips to make the best use of your builders in your Clash of Clans home village. You can follow Sportskeeda for more CoC tips like this.

Poll : 0 votes