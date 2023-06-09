5 best tips for beginners to increase their Town Hall levels in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the top-rated gaming titles in the multiplayer-strategy genre. The game has been popular in the gaming community, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The title offers a significant base-building experience with various immersive dynamics like the ability to play with other players, raid, and reach the top leaderboard ranking in global and local servers.

Town Halls are an essential part of each base in the title and help players to unlock better troops, spells, buildings, and other items. Gamers often look to upgrade their Town Halls to higher levels to unlock all these elements.

This article discusses the five best tips for beginners to use in Clash of Clans to increase their Town Hall level.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

Top five tips for beginners to increase town hall level in Clash of Clans

5) Having sufficient loot

Loot is a vital part of Clash of Clans and is required to upgrade all available items. You can get loot from multiplayer battles, clan wars, gold mines, and elixir collectors.

When you have enough loot and have maxed out all buildings, troops, and spells, you can use the loot gained to level up your Town Hall level and unlock additional impressive structures and troops. After that, you can unlock more powerful troops and spells to train better armies and get more loot from opponents.

4) Use Magic Items wisely

Developers have added many magic items to the title with the latest updates. These magic items are very convenient as you can use them to finish upgrade timers for buildings and troops as well as instantly fill gold and elixir storages.

Book of Building is one of the best magic items for beginners who want to increase their Town Hall level. The item helps players instantly complete any building upgrade, including Town Halls. You can receive these magic items from events, League Shop, and Clan Games.

3) Try not to rush your Town Hall

One of the things to avoid in Clash of Clans to become a better player is to avoid rushing Town Hall levels. It can be very tempting, as upgrading the Town Hall unlocks a lot of new buildings, troops, and other items. Most players try to rush their Town Hall levels and eventually lose interest in the game.

Hence, you should avoid rushing your Town Hall level and try to max out your existing town hall and all buildings and other items. You can join good clans, participate in clan wars, and indulge in intense battles where your clashing skills are tested.

2) Upgrade your storage

The second tip you can follow in Clash of Clans to increase your Town Hall level is to upgrade your storage. You can upgrade your Town Hall with the help of gold, which you can loot from other players, gold mines, and single-player matches.

However, to upgrade your Town Hall, you must upgrade your gold storage to the highest level. After that, you can upgrade your Town Hall with the required gold amount.

1) Upgrading all buildings and troops

One of the most vital tips for beginners to increase their Town Hall level in Clash of Clans is to upgrade all their buildings and troops. It will help you to design better base layouts with all upgraded buildings and cover more area on the base.

By upgrading troops, you can create powerful attack strategies and get more stars in clan wars and multiplayer battles. As a result, it is always recommended to max up all defense structures, army camps, and troops before upgrading your Town Hall level.

