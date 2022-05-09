5 best Town Hall 5 Builder Base attack strategies in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online mobile game in which players have two bases: Home Base and Builder Base. The Home base is the basic base in which players attack enemy bases using Super, Dark Elixir, and Elixir troops. Builder Base is another base that can be unlocked by using an in-game boat.

Town Hall 5 Builder Base is an important part of the game since players can try various attacking strategies. Players can either create their own army compositions or use popular attacking strategies. In this article, let's discuss the five best Town Hall 5 Builder Base attack strategies in Clash of Clans.

Here are 5 best Clash of Clans Town Hall 5 Builder Base attack strategies

5) Mass Sneaky Archers

This is the most common offensive strategy used by players in Clash of Clans since Sneaky Archers can easily take down defenses even if they are inside the walls.

Sneaky Archer is a good troop to use in battle because they have a special cloak ability, which allows them to stay invisible for the first few seconds. Players should start their attacking strategy on the side of Mortar to take down the strongest area-damage ground defense in the Builder Base first.

4) Mass Raged Barbarians

Raged Barbarian is the first troop that players can unlock in the Builder Base. It is a powerful troop that has a special Rage ability, which helps increase their damage for the first few seconds.

Mass Raged Barbarians is a good strategy to use in Builder Base multiplayer battles, especially on bases where walls have been used badly. Players should never use all Barbarians together since they are highly vulnerable to defenses like Mortar and Crusher.

3) Mass Boxer Giant

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans MAINTENANCE soon! Deploying some balancing changes: Boxer Giant DPS is reduced by 10% and we're dropping one Cannon from BH4 to BH3! MAINTENANCE soon! Deploying some balancing changes: Boxer Giant DPS is reduced by 10% and we're dropping one Cannon from BH4 to BH3!

The Giants may not be useful in Home Base multiplayer and clan war battles, but the Boxer Giant is no doubt one of the best troops for targeting defensive buildings in Builder Base. It can be used in the battle to clear all defenses, and then players should use the Battle Machine to take down outside buildings.

The Mass Boxer Giant attack should be used in the same way as Mass Raged Barbarians since they are also vulnerable to defenses Crusher and Mortars.

2) GiBaArch

The GiBaArch attack strategy involves Boxer Giants, Raged Barbarians, and Sneaky Archers. This is a good strategy to take down strong Builder Bases since the Boxer Giants act as tanks, allowing Sneaky Archers and Raged Barbarians to clear the base.

Players may use Wall Breakers to help the Giants create a funnel for other troops. Using the Battle Machine along with the Boxer Giants is a good way to take down Crusher and Mortar, which the Barbarians and Archers will.

1) Mass Baby Dragons

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans What strats are you using at Builder Hall 4? Here's some helpful tips on how to use Baby Dragons & GiArch: youtu.be/WQQdMNyWfxk What strats are you using at Builder Hall 4? Here's some helpful tips on how to use Baby Dragons & GiArch: youtu.be/WQQdMNyWfxk

Baby Dragon is the most powerful area-splash Builder Base troop in Clash of Clans, thanks to its tantrum ability, which enables it to destroy high-hitpoint defenses quickly.

Outside buildings can be demolished with the help of Minions, so players may take some Minions along with Baby Dragons. To utilize the Tantrum ability, players need to deploy Baby Dragons far apart from one another.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh