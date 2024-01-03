Clash of Clans guide: How to pick the best Hero equipment

Clash of Clans introduced Hero Equipment in the recent TH16 update, creating new dynamics for the Heroes' skills. It lets gamers choose their Heroes' unique abilities corresponding to their attack strategies. Before the addition of these mechanics, the COC Heroes had default abilities that players couldn't change.

Many Clash of Clans enthusiasts have labeled Hero Equipment as one of the best additions that the developer, Supercell, has incorporated into the game, broadening the attack mechanics. That said, many are also finding it confusing, as choosing the best gear for the Heroes isn't easy.

Note that no Hero Equipment can be considered the best, as each has unique attributes that suit different attacking strategies. Hence, this guide will discuss how you should opt for the Hero Equipment that best suits your offensive skills.

Clash of Clans guide to choosing the appropriate Hero Equipment

Seeing various options at your disposal, you may get confused about which Hero Equipment will perfectly suit your attack strategies. To straighten this out, first look at your plan of action and army composition.

For instance, if troops with low Hit Points (HP) play a crucial part in your raids, you may need a tanking troop or a Hero to withstand incoming attacks, thus saving your army. Accordingly, strive to keep your Hero alive for as long as possible, and for this, Barbarian King equipped with Vampstache and Earthquake Boot is an excellent choice.

This is because the Vampstache equipment heals the King upon his every strike, and the Earthquake Boots make way for him to invade the village by breaking walls. Therefore, this combination won't only keep your King alive but also create a way for your army to break into the base.

Similarly, if you love air strikes and use aerial troops, such as Electro Dragons or Lava Hounds, your priority while raiding must be to destroy Air Defenses, such as lethal Rockets and Inferno Towers. For this, you can equip your Archer Queen with the Giant Arrow equipment that covers the entire village and destroys all the defenses in its way.

These were a few examples to clarify how you can determine the best Hero Equipment according to your attack strategy. Finding the perfect choice requires days of experiments and speculation on your attack. Hence, consistently experiment with different equipment and observe which best enhances your Heroe's role in your attacks.

How to choose a Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

Given below is the step-by-step process to pick a Hero Equipment for your Hero in Clash of Clans:

Step 1: Head to the Blacksmith Building in your Village.

Step 2: Choose the gear you wish to equip your Hero with.

Step 3: Tap on the "Equip" button.

Note that you can equip your Hero with two different gears. Also, you can upgrade the Hero Equipment in the Blacksmith Building using Ores, a new in-game currency to upgrade the Clash of Clans equipment.