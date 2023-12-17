Clash of Clans guide: How to upgrade Hero Equipment

The TH16 update has finally arrived in Clash of Clans, bringing countless fresh features, including the Defense Merging mechanism, Root Rider troop, new Town Hall, numerous building's new max upgrade levels, Spirit Fox pet, and Hero Equipment. It's worth noting that the lattermost feature has been labeled by many as the best engagement that the TH16 patch has introduced.

As its name suggests, Hero Equipment has incorporated countless new gears for Clash of Clans Heroes, giving way to new dynamics for their unique abilities. These equipments are available and can be upgraded via the in-game Blacksmith building. However, the feature is solely accessible to those with Town Hall 8 and above.

This article will cover how the Hero Equipment functions and how it can be upgraded in Clash of Clans.

Guide to upgrade Clash of Clans Hero Equipment

Upgrading the Hero Equipment requires the new items called Ores introduced in the TH16 update. They are divided into three categories based on their rarity:

Shiny Ore (Common)

Glowy Ore (Rare)

Starry Ore (Epic)

While the Shiny and Glowy Ores can be obtained through the Star Bonus and Clan Wars, the Starry Ore are acquired via special events and Clan Wars.

If you get short of these items while upgrading a Hero Equipment, you can use in-game Gems instead of Ores. Additionally, you can purchase them via the in-game shop or the trader.

Given below is the step-by-step procedure to upgrade a Hero Equipment:

Step 1: Head to your Blacksmith building and tap "Equipment."

Step 2: Choose the equipment you wish to upgrade.

Step 3: Tap on the upgrade button and make sure you have the required amount of Ores for the upgrade.

Completing these steps will instantly upgrade your desired Hero Equipment, as this mechanic doesn't require any time, unlike the other level-ups in Clash of Clans.

What is the Hero Equipment?

In Clash of Clans, each Hero possesses special abilities. For example, Barbarian King has the ability to summon Barbarians and cause Rage Spell. Adding dynamics to Heroes' abilities, Supercell introduced Hero Equipment, splitting their skills into four different pieces of equipment.

Hero Equipment allows players to customize their Hero's abilities as per their battle strategy. Also, they can be unlocked by upgrading the Blacksmith building.

Given below are the new equipment that the TH16 update has introduced in the game:

For Barbarian King

Barbarian Puppet: An active ability that spawns a group of Barbarians.

Earthquake Boots: An active ability to cause an earthquake that smashes walls into pieces.

Rage Vial: An active ability to cause rage spell.

Vampstache: A passive ability that increases Barbarian's health every time he hits a target.

For Archer Queen

Archer Puppet: An active ability to spawn a group of Archers.

Invisibility Vial: An active ability that turns the queen invisible for a short period.

Giant Arrow: It's an active ability that equips the queen with a giant arrow capable of crossing through an entire village and destroying its targets.

Healer Puppet: An active ability to summon a Healer.

For Grand Warden

Eternal Stone: An active ability that renders nearby allies invulnerable to incoming attacks.

Healing Tome: An active ability that heals nearby allies.

Life Gem: This passive ability produces extra hitpoints to nearby allies.

Rage Gem: A passive ability that allows nearby allies to cause extra damage.

These were the Hero Equipment that the TH16 update introduced in COC. Note that you can opt for any two of these Heroes' equipment to use while raiding a village.

