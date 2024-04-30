How to spend Raid Medals in Clash of Clans?

Raid Medals in Clash of Clans are among its numerous currencies, including Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Gem. However, unlike these resources, Raid Medals aren't generated via miners but are earned by performing raids during Raid Weekends in the Clash of Clans Clan Capital. It's worth mentioning that each district in the enemy Clan Capital requires multiple raids to be conquered. Hence, it demands decent teamwork and a strategic approach.

At the end of the Clan War, your clan receives a certain amount of Raid Medals depending on the clan members' performance in the Raid Weekend. Next, these medals are equally distributed among all the members.

You can use Raid Medals to purchase your desired item from the Trader Shop or reinforce troops in your Clan Castle, which helps you in multiplayer attacks and contributes to your base's defense mechanism. This article will discuss how you can use Raid Medals wisely and which of the two mentioned ways is more efficient.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best ways to use Raid Medals in Clash of Clans

The prizes of the items in the Trader Shop refresh every week. These include:

Starry Ore

Glowy Ore

Shiny Ore

Gold

Elixir

Dark Elixir

Builder Gold

Builder Elixir

Training Potion

Clock Tower Potion

Builder Star Jar

Power Potion

Hero Potion

Resource Potion

Research Potion

Pet Potion

Wall Ring

Decors

While the item you buy from the Trader Shop depends on your requirements, you should do it mindfully to make the most of your Raid Medals in Clash of Clans.

For instance, spending Raid Medals on in-game currencies, like Gold and Elixir, isn't a wise decision, as their exchange rate is too low. Instead, purchase three Builder Star Jars and Training Potions, which will help you perform more multiplayer attacks in a short period and claim star bonuses. Thanks to this, you will earn a lucrative sum of resources in a relatively short period.

To upgrade your Hero Equipment, consider going for Starry Ores, as they are among the rarest in-game items.

Also, Research Potions are an excellent item to purchase from the Trader Shop, as they boost your Laboratory's speed and quickly finish the ongoing troop upgrade.

Perform raids in Raid Weekends (Image via Supercell)

As mentioned earlier, apart from purchasing an item from the in-game Trader Shop, you can use your Raid Medals to reinforce troops in your Clan Castle, as they not only defend your village from enemy attacks but also help you in multiplayer attacks.

However, since you can reinforce troops in your Clan Castle by also requesting them from your clan members, the more efficient use of Raid Medals in Clash of Clans will be using them to purchase an item from the Trader Shop.

That said, if you urgently need reinforcements when the clan members are offline, you can use Raid Medals for the same.

