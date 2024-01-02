Clash of Clans guide: Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?

In a recent TH16 update, Clash of Clans incorporated countless new features, such as the much-awaited Town Hall 16, Root Rider troop, Spirit Fox pet, defense merging mechanism, and Hero Equipment. It's worth mentioning that this last feature is widely considered one of the best additions to the game, and has opened up new dynamics for the Heroes' abilities.

With the help of Hero Equipment, players can create layouts for Heroes' special abilities according to their attack strategies. However, since this is a new feature in the game, many may get confused while opting for the best equipment for their Heroes.

Additionally, it should be noted that none of the choices can be labeled as the best, as each has its unique abilities that go with a particular plan of action. Hence, this guide will discuss the best Hero Equipment for Barbarian King based on different attack strategies.

Guide to choosing the best Hero Equipment for Barbarian King in Clash of Clans

Along with Hero Equipment, Supercell also introduced a new Blacksmith building, wherein you can upgrade your equipment via Ores. These fresh in-game currencies are exclusively used to upgrade Hero Equipment and are divided into three categories based on their rareness: Shiny Ore (Common), Glowy Ore (Rare), and Stary Ore (Epic).

Given below are the Hero Equipment and the appropriate attack strategy in which they serve best:

1) Barbarian Puppet

Clash of Clans Barbarian puppet

The Barbarian Puppet equipment delivers an active ability that summons a raged group of Barbarians. It used to be the King's default unique ability and can be very useful to distract defenses.

The shortfall comes in when you face splash damage and lose all the summoned Barbarians in a single hit. That said, if you use a strong troop as a tank before your Barbarian King, then the Barbarian Puppet is an excellent gear.

2) Earthquake Boots

Clash of Clans Earthquake boots

This equipment delivers an active ability that causes a strong earthquake, which can break walls and damage buildings. The equipment comes in handy if you use the King as a tank, which lets him invade the base easily and, in turn, create a way for the army.

3) Rage Vial

Clash of Clans Rage Vial

The Rage Vial is another piece of equipment with the active ability to cast the Rage Spell on the Barbarian King. It's one of the most used and works in almost every attack strategy. However, when compared to the recently released Giant Gauntlet, the latter makes for a better option.

4) Giant Gauntlet

COC Giant Gauntlet

The Giant Gauntlet is the latest equipment introduced in the recent Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event. It produces an active ability that turns the King into a gigantic entity, allowing him to cause area damage and receive less injury.

If you've obtained the equipment from the Trader Shop, you should definitely use it instead of the Rage Vial.

5) Vampstache

COC Vampstache

The Vampstache is currently the only equipment that yields a passive ability for the Barbarian King. It heals the unit every time he attacks a target, making the equipment best for attack strategies that need the King to stay alive for a long period. Moreover, if you use him as a tank, then the Vampstache is the perfect equipment.

Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the upcoming Frozen Arrow equipment that can arrive in the game.