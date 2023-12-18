Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event explained

While Clash of Clans has finally received the TH16 update, its Cookie Rumble, a part of the game's December event calendar, is also in full swing. It's almost like the recent Mashup Madness event that features a Gingerbread Bakery that produces Sweet Elixirs. Since the Cookie Rumble event is occurring in December, it's themed around Christmas and the classic holiday cookie—Gingerbread.

The Sweet Elixir is a source of countless exclusive items in the event's reward track and, indirectly, at the trader shop. Hence, it's the best time to grab exclusive and cute cookie-themed articles the Cookie Rumble offers.

Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event is here

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event is live and will last until January 3, 2024, at 8 am UTC. Instead of the cauldron we saw in the Mashup Madness event, Cookie Rumble has introduced a Gingerbread Bakery that produces Sweet Elixir.

Collecting this Elixir will move you forward in the event's reward track, producing Cookie Medals and various exclusive items. Moreover, you can purchase the Event Pass to grab extra items in the reward track.

Sweet Elixirs can also be collected by raiding enemies' bases in multiplayer battles. While doing so, you'll notice these Elixirs are randomly dispersed in three buildings in the village; destroying these structures will yield the Sweet Elixirs.

Cookie Medals are another useful item that can be collected by progressing in the event reward track. After gathering a substantial amount, you can redeem them with any exclusive item in your village's trader shop.

What are the exclusive items offered in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event's reward track?

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event offers exclusive items via the event reward track and the trader. These in-game commodities are listed below:

Ram Rider

Inspired by the recently released Root Rider troop, Ram Rider is its cookie variant seated on a horse. Like the former, this event-exclusive troop can break through walls but possess a greater movement speed and less housing space.

By collecting 1,000 Sweet Elixirs, the event reward track will yield the Ram Rider troop.

C.O.O.K.I.E

This cookie variant of P.E.K.K.A. can be unlocked by collecting 3,000 Sweet Elixirs. It has a swifter movement speed than its original variant and consumes less housing space and training time. As per its in-game description, the C.O.O.K.I.E troop can also perform a pirouetting pretzel attack, dealing splash damage to its targets.

Bag of Frostmites

This exclusive spell performs a splash effect, freezing and slowing down its targets by summoning small bouncing Frostmites that also distract the nearby defenses.

Collect 5,500 Cookie Medals to unlock this astounding event-exclusive spell.

