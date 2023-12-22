Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipment, ranked

Clash of Clans' Hero Equipment has gained significant attention since its introduction as a feature in December 2023. These items offer players unprecedented flexibility in customizing their characters according to their needs. There are currently 15 Hero Equipment scattered among the four units of the game. Each one can turn the tide of battle.

Choosing the right Hero Equipment for your character can make all the difference in a successful raid. This article ranks all Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans based on effectiveness and versatility.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Barbarian Puppet, Archer Puppet, and other Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

In the current Clash of Clans meta, Barbarian King boasts five Hero Equipment, Archer Queen and Grand Warden possess four each, and the Royal Champion has two in her arsenal.

15) Barbarian Puppet (Barbarian King)

Kicking off this list is the Barbarian Puppet. Although it offers satisfactory health regeneration and a commendable Hitpoint boost of 1726, the spawned Barbarians are inconsistent. Furthermore, the Hitpoint increase may not be as beneficial for the Barbarian King, given that he already has one of the highest in the game.

With superior alternatives on the horizon, this Hero Equipment proves to be less universally applicable.

14) Archer Puppet (Archer Queen)

Next up is the Archer Puppet. Despite its classic ability and instant health regeneration, this Archer Puppet can disappear quickly, especially against powerful defenses like Scattershots.

This Hero Equipment offers a decent DPS increase of 132 but falls short compared to other options in Clash of Clans.

13) Life Gem (Grand Warden)

The Grand Warden's Life Gem comes in at number 13 on this list.

This Hero Equipment grants a substantial Hitpoint increase of 396 to Grand Warden. However, its limited DPS increase of 54 is less effective against certain defenses in Clash of Clans, like Single Target Tower and Monolith.

12) Earthquake Boots (Barbarian King)

The Barbarian King's Earthquake Boots takes the 12th spot on this list. While its ability to destroy walls is appreciated, its one-time use and limited application make it less versatile. The 50% damage boost is valuable, but its overall impact is situational.

This Hero Equipment should be used at the heart of the opponent's base. It is completely wasted in circumstances where the Barbarian King fails to get into the required position.

11) Giant Arrow (Archer Queen)

The Giant Arrow is 11th in this ranking. While it offers a notable stat boost for the Archer Queen and the potential for substantial damage with its unique arrow ability, its overall effectiveness is somewhat hindered by the need for precise and skillful deployment.

The damage potential of the Giant Arrow is undeniable, with a significant stat boost and the ability to deal 1950 Total Damage at its maximum level. However, the situational nature of this Hero Equipment requires a high level of skill to ensure optimal usage. In most cases, players find it difficult to strategically time and place it on the battlefield.

10) Rage Vial (Barbarian King)

The Rage Vial holds the 10th position in this ranking. While it remains a formidable piece of Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, certain aspects contribute to its placement in the middle tier.

Firstly, the Rage Vial boasts an old yet effective ability, providing the Barbarian King with a trio of benefits: a damage boost, increased speed, and health regeneration. The combination of these attributes can significantly enhance the Barbarian King's effectiveness in battles, allowing for sustained attacks and improved survivability.

However, its situational nature and the availability of more versatile options place it at number 10 on this list.

9) Rage Gem (Grand Warden)

The Rage Gem holds the ninth position on this list due to its limited application and the prevalence of more universally effective Hero Equipment. While providing a significant 50% damage boost for the Grand Warden, its single-target application limits its effectiveness compared to the broader coverage of traditional Rage Spells.

The inability to stack with a Rage Spell also hinders its overall versatility, making it less universally applicable in Clash of Clans raids.

8) Healer Puppet (Archer Queen)

In the eighth position is the Healer Puppet, lauded for its significant boost to the Archer Queen's Hitpoints and its addition of three level-seven healers. However, this Hero Equipment faces constraints due to the situational spawning of healers and the potential awkwardness of their initial placement.

While offering notable healing benefits, the Healer Puppet's effectiveness is contingent on specific raid circumstances, contributing to its placement in the middle tier of Clash of Clans Hero Equipment rankings.

7) Royal Gem (Royal Champion)

Claiming the seventh position is the Royal Gem, which is tailored for the Royal Champion. Renowned for its DPS increase of 90 and Hitpoint enhancements of 320, the standout feature of this Hero Equipment is the exceptional Heal on Activation of 2200 to the Royal Champion.

This makes the Royal Gem invaluable, especially when coupled with the Spirit Fox, rendering the champion challenging to defeat. Despite its merits, the Royal Gem is positioned at seventh due to the prevalence of more universally versatile Hero Equipment options in Clash of Clans.

6) Seeking Shield (Royal Champion)

Securing the sixth position is the Seeking Shield, which is designed for the Royal Champion. Praised for its classic yet effective ability, this Hero Equipment allows players to selectively eliminate four defenses. It provides invaluable advantages in creating lanes and clearing key opponent defenses like the Single Target Inferno or the Monolith.

Although its proficiency in clearing specific structures enhances raid planning, its placement in the sixth position is due to the presence of better options in the Clash of Clans universe.

5) Vamp Stache (Barbarian King)

In the fifth position is the Vamp Stache, which is tailored for the Barbarian King. With an impressive healing rate of 300 per hit and an added attacking speed boost, this Hero Equipment stands out for its self-sustaining capability.

The synergy created by the Vamp Stache's ability to make the Barbarian King attack faster, consequently healing more rapidly, is undeniably potent.

4) Healing Tome (Grand Warden)

In the fourth position is the Healing Tome, a Hero Equipment with exceptional healing capability. Its unique feature lies in its unlimited healing capacity. It offers a consistent healing rate of 150 per second, surpassing the traditional Healing Spell.

The Healing Tome's wider radius enhances its effectiveness. While its situational use in conjunction with the Eternal Tome impacts its overall versatility, its potent healing ability solidifies its placement in the upper tier of Clash of Clans Hero Equipment.

3) Invisibility Vial (Archer Queen)

Claiming the third position is the Invisibility Vial, which is designed for the Archer Queen. Boasting a blistering DPS increase of 1740, an additional Hitpoint of 700, and a substantial 7.8 seconds of invisibility at maximum level, this Hero Equipment is a game-changing asset.

Despite its exceptional utility, its situational nature contributes to its third-place ranking in this Clash of Clans list.

2) Eternal Tome (Grand Warden)

In the second position is the Eternal Tome, known for its unmatched defensive prowess. Offering an astounding 9.5 seconds of invincibility, this Hero Equipment serves as a game-changer on the battlefield, nullifying any incoming damage and creating chaos for the base defenses.

While its defensive capabilities are unparalleled, its placement at the second position acknowledges the unique advantages of the top-ranking Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans.

1) Giant Gauntlet (Barbarian King)

Claiming the coveted top spot on this list is the Giant Gauntlet, the sole Hero Equipment of Epic rarity in Clash of Clans.

With an activation ability that transforms the Barbarian King into a formidable giant, the Giant Gauntlet endows him with extraordinary area damage, increased health, and self-healing capabilities, rendering him nearly invincible. This heroic transformation allows him to effortlessly dismantle defenses, targeting crucial structures such as the Eagle Artillery or Inferno Towers.

Beyond its activation, the Giant Gauntlet provides a lasting boost to the Barbarian King's damage and attack speed for 17 seconds at its maximum level, amplifying his potency in regular form.

The unparalleled versatility and raw power of the Giant Gauntlet make it an indispensable asset for both offensive and defensive strategies, solidifying its well-deserved position as the best Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans.

In conclusion, the world of Clash of Clans is diverse and dynamic. Choosing the right Hero Equipment for your character can elevate your attacks in the game to new heights.