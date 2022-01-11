Archer Queen in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type and more

In Clash of Clans, the primary goal of a player is to attack enemy bases and gain loot. There are three attack ratings in the game- 1-star, 2-star and 3-star. The higher the stars, the higher the trophy you get. Heroes are powerful characters in Clash of Clans that assist other troops in winning a battle.

There are five heroes in the game as of now: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and the last one in the Builder's Base.

As the name suggests, Archer Queen is the queen amongst all the archers. In this article, gamers will learn about the 2nd Dark Elixir Hero, Archer Queen.

A look at Archer Queen- Clash of Clans

Archer Queen is the 2nd hero the game has to offer and can be unlocked once players reach Town Hall level 9. She is a single targeting unit with 725 hit points at the base level.

In-game description of the Archer Queen reads:

"This graceful huntress is a master of destructive force, though modest in health. She snipes targets in her territory when defending, and can summon stealth and terrifying damage when attacking once her Royal Cloak ability is unlocked!"

Archer Queen shoots three arrows at once and deals damage to a single enemy at a time. If she gets defeated in an attack, she must regenerate her health by sleeping for some time before being used again. Archer Queen even defends the base during an attack and can attack both air and ground units.

How to unlock Archer Queen in Clash of Clans?

Archer Queen is a powerful ranged damage dealer hero who can shoot arrows from a much larger distance when compared to regular archer troops. She can be used once the Archer Queen altar is built, which costs 20000 Dark Elixir.

Archer Queen's ability

Clash of Clans Archer Queen stats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Archer Queen's ability, Royal Cloak, summons Archers of the same level that the player has researched in their Laboratory. Her ability also gives her invisibility for a few seconds, which regenerates her health. This is one of the most vital hero abilities in the game.

Regeneration time

Also Read Article Continues below

Archer Queen's regeneration time is directly proportional to the amount of damage she takes during an attack. If she survives the attack without taking any damage, she can be used immediately, but the more damage she receives, the more time will be needed to regenerate.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha