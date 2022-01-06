Grand Warden in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type and more

Grand Warden is first Elixir hero in Clash of Clans, and can be unlocked once players reach Town Hall 11. Although he has been in the game for a while now, there are many who aren't familiar with everything that he has to offer.

Clash of Clans players know that there are five heroes available in the game - Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Royal Champion and another hero in builder base - Battle Machine. Heroes assist in battles a lot and can completely turn around the end result of an attack.

A look at Grand Warden - Clash of Clans' Elixir Hero

Grand Warden is the first Elixir Hero to be released in the game. It has two modes - Air and Ground.

In the Air mode, Grand Warden is able to hover over the walls and is considered to be an air troop. The Air Defense targets the Grand Warden as well. In Ground mode, Grand Warden can jump over the walls as well. It has 55 levels in total at the moment.

During defense, Grand Warden turns into a stone statue and acts as a defense unit while using his Life Aura to support defending troops and heroes.

In-game description of Grand Warden in Clash of Clans reads as:

"This veteran battle-scholar seeks out groups of friendly troops to fight behind and boost with his Life Aura, and assumes the form of a tower on defense. Attacking, he can walk over walls or fly high, and can make nearby troops immune to damage once his Eternal Tome ability is unlocked!"

Clash of Clans' Grand Warden (Image via Clash of Clans)

How to unlock Grand Warden in Clash of Clans?

Grand Warden is a single-targeting hero that can be unlocked once a player reaches Town Hall level 11. He is weak in physical strength and has low Hit Points but is extremely good in a supporting role. He can be used once the Grand Warden altar is built, which costs 2,000,000 Elixir.

Grand Warden's ability

Grand Warden's ability, Eternal Tome, renders all troops within range invincible for a short duration. The ability can be upgraded every five levels.

Grand Warden also has a passive ability known as Life Aura, which gets activated when he is deployed. It grants additional health to troops when they are in his range. Any unit that leaves this range will not benefit from the ability until they re-enter it.

Regeneration time

Grand Warden's regeneration time depends on the amount of damage he takes during an attack. If he survives the attack without taking any damage, he can be used immediately, but the more damage that he receives, the more time will be needed to regenerate.

Overall, Grand Warden is an extremely good supporting Hero. He can be used behind tank troops like Golem and Pekka, and can provide support and heal other troops from the back as the frontlines push through the defense.

Even though Grand Warden has low Hit Points and deals really less damage, it is still one of the best in support when used properly, paired with other troops. It is absolutely worth investing in and upgrading to the max level.

