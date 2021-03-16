5 best Android games like Clash of Clans in 2021

Created by Supercell, Clash of Clans is an exciting strategy game. It offers players many activities they can engage in, like building a village, raising a clan, waging clan wars, etc.

This title has fun characters and exciting gameplay that players can enjoy. Those looking for similar Android games can look at the list below.

Five best Android alternatives to Clash of Clans in 2021

These are five of the best such titles that users can try out:

#1 - Brawl Stars

This title is a famous MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) that offers various game modes that players can enjoy with their friends. It has simple and intuitive controls.

Gamers can take part in exciting 3v3 battles by teaming up with others. Brawl Stars features animated characters called Brawlers that will surely remind players of Clash of Clans characters.

#2 - X-Wars: Clash of Zombies

This game is basically Clash of Clans with zombie action. DC and Marvel fans will have a fun time playing this game as it features cartoonish versions of famous superheroes like Hulk, Batman, etc.

The main target of the players will be to kill zombies, and for this purpose, they can collect over 50 heroes. X-War has an excellent rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

#3 - Blitz Brigade - Online FPS fun

This multiplayer first-person shooter game has a few similarities with Clash of Clans. However, instead of using medieval weapons, players will have to use modern weapons to defeat their enemies.

Players can choose one of the seven different classes offered by Blitz Brigade: Demolisher, Medic, Engineer, Soldier, Gunner, Stealth, and Sniper.

#4 - Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle

Like Clash of Clans, this title is also a strategy game filled with action. Players can collect over 50 heroes and their mercenaries to fight against hostile enemies.

The game offers over 10 PvE (Player vs Environment) and PvP (Player vs Player) modes that gamers can enjoy. With over 10 million downloads, Clash of Lords 2 has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

#5 - Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Be it MOBA or Battle Royale matches, Heroes Strike Offline has many game modes that players can have a fun time playing. Like Clash of Clans, the PvP matches in this title are a blend of strategy, action, and fun.

The game features cute cartoonish characters that can possess unique skills, like attack, stun, support, etc. A 3v3 combat match lasts for about 5 minutes.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

