Clash of Clans is a very popular game by Supercell, supported on iOS and Android devices. It has been available internationally on the iTunes store since 2 August 2012 and on the Google Play Store since 8 October 2013.

With over 500 million downloads, Clash of Clans is easily one of the most popular games on mobile devices. It is a strategy game with elements of base-making, where the players are supposed to gather an army of troops to raid an enemy base. There are four currencies in the game - Gems, Gold, Elixir and Dark Elixir.

Dark Elixir and Elixir can be used for building upgrades, as well as troop making and upgrading. In this article, gamers are going to learn about the Top 5 most powerful Elixir troops.

Top 5 most powerful Elixir Troops in Clash of Clans

There are 15 Elixir Troops in Clash of Clans at the moment. In this article, gamers are going to learn about the most powerful Elixir Troops in the game.

Note: Troops are ranked based on Damage Per Second (DPS)

5) Dragon

Clash of Clans Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Dragon:

"The might of the dragons are known throughout the land. This scaly terror of the skies feels no mercy and nothing will escape the fiery splashes of his breath."

Dragons have been available since the original release of the game. They have a total of 9 levels at the moment and deal damage of 140 per second at base level. It targets both ground and air units. Players can unlock Dragons once they reach Town Hall Level 7.

Training Time - 3 mins

Training Cost - 20000 Elixir

4) Yeti

Clash of Clans Yeti (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Yeti:

"The heavy-hitting furry fellow digs cold weather and his Yetimite buddies. Hurt him, and you'll make the Yetimites real angry. "

Yeti was first announced on December 5, 2019 as the 14th Elixir troop in Clash of Clans. Yeti has 4 levels in total and deals a damage of 230 per second at base level. Yeti spawns 8 Yetimites when it dies and these Yetimites inflict further damage to buildings and defending troops. It targets only ground units. Players can unlock Yeti once they reach Town Hall level 12.

Training Time - 12 mins

Training Cost - 19000 Elixir

3) PEKKA

Clash of Clans PEKKA (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of PEKKA:

"Is P.E.K.K.A a knight? A samurai? A robot? No one knows! P.E.K.K.A's armor absorbs even the mightiest of blows."

PEKKA has been available since the original release of the game. It has a total of 9 levels at the moment and deals a damage of 240 at base level. It targets only ground units. Players can unlock PEKKA once they reach Town Hall level 8.

Training Time - 3 mins

Training Cost - 27500 Elixir

2) Electro Dragon

Clash of Clans Electro Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Electro Dragon:

"Possessing iron-tough scales and a breath of devastating lightning, the Electro Dragon's favorite thing is raining destruction from above. When vanquished, the Electro Dragon even pummels the ground with lightning strikes!"

Electro Dragon has been available since June 8, 2018. It has a total of 5 levels at the moment and deals a damage of 270 per second and 240 when destroyed. It targets both air and ground units. Players can unlock Electro Dragon once they reach Town Hall level 12.

Training Time - 24 mins

Training Cost - 32000 Elixir

1) Dragon Rider

Clash of Clans Dragon Rider (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Dragon Rider:

"This aerial engine of destruction readily, frankly, and quite excitedly lays waste to any defense it comes across. The skeleton onboard swears he's not touching the controls."

Dragon Rider has been available since June 13, 2021. It was announced with 3 levels and that is the limit at the moment. It deals a damage of 340 per second and 700 when destroyed. It targets both ground and air units. Players can unlock Dragon Rider when they reach Town Hall level 13.

Training Time - 16 mins 40 seconds

Training Cost - 22000 Elixir

Edited by Mason J. Schneider