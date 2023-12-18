Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023: New Epic Giant Gauntlet Hero Equipment explained

While the Clash of Clans community hasn't moved on from the new Town Hall 16 release, Supercell has unraveled its Cookie Rumble event, adding to the buzz among gamers. It's a part of the game's December event calendar, which offers countless new items and Hero skins. Moreover, like the recent Mashup Madness event that featured a cauldron, Cookie Rumble brings a Gingerbread Bakery that generates Sweet Elixirs.

Collecting these Elixirs moves you forward in the event's reward track, producing Cookie Medals used to purchase various exclusive items at the in-game trader, such as Gingerbread King skin, Giant Gauntlet equipment, and more. This article will explain everything about the latter item in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event.

Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event's Giant Gauntlet explained

For those unaware, Supercell has introduced the Hero Equipment in its Clash of Clans TH16 update, allowing you to customize the Heroes' special abilities as per your wish and strategies.

The Giant Gauntlet is another unique addition to the recently released equipment that enhances your Barbarian King's ability. It empowers the King's ability to summon the Rage Spell while also giving him a gigantic size.

These enhancements imbue him with a higher DPS (Damage per second), self-healing speed, area damage, and immunity to withstand incoming attacks. Moreover, you can enhance these stats by upgrading the equipment in the village's Blacksmith Building.

The Giant Gauntlet is solely available at the in-game trader shop and costs 3,100 Cookie Medals. It's worth mentioning that many gamers have already listed this equipment as their favorite and you shouldn't waste a moment to grab this Clash of Clans addition.

Other exclusive items offered in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event's reward track

Given below are the exclusive items offered in the Cookie Rumble's reward track that you shouldn't miss out on:

Ram Rider

The Ram Rider is an event-exclusive Cookie variant of the recently released Root Rider troop. It's available in the event's reward track that unlocks upon collecting 1,000 Sweet Elixirs.

The Ram Rider can break walls into rubble while crossing them and has better movement speed and less housing space than its original variant.

C.O.O.K.I.E

This troop is a cookie variant of the P.E.K.K.A. and can be obtained by collecting 3,000 Sweet Elixirs. This enhanced version of the mentioned troop possesses a better movement speed and consumes less housing space and training time.

Bag of Frostmites

The Bag of Frostmites is an event-exclusive spell that not only freezes but also slows down its targets by spawning small bouncing Frostmites that help distract the nearby defenses.

Collect 5,500 Cookie Medals to grab this magical spell.