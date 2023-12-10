Clash of Clans guide: Best strategies to use the Root Rider troop

Clash of Clans is set to release its much-anticipated TH16 update, and to keep the excitement alive, the developer is consistently revealing the update's features through sneak peeks. Hence, it's no secret that the forthcoming update includes a new TH16, defense merging feature, Spirit Fox pet, various building's max upgrade levels, and Root Rider troop.

The new Root Rider is a defense-targeting troop capable of crushing walls while crossing them. She has high hitpoints and low housing space, providing various advantages while raiding a village.

This guide will discuss the strategies you can employ using the new Root Rider troop in Clash of Clans.

Strategies to use the Root Rider troop in Clash of Clans

Mounted at a robust tree root, the Root Rider smashes walls into dust and targets defense buildings. Compared to the other defense-targeting troops, like the Hog Rider, Golem, and Giant, the Root Rider has by far better stats.

The Root Rider's relatively lower housing space makes her one of the best troops in Clash of Clans. Furthermore, she can easily create a way to proceed your army to the base's core.

To that end, let's see how you can make the most of these abilities:

1) Tanking

Given her high hit points and low housing space, the Root Rider becomes one of the best tanks in Clash of Clans. You can deploy her before your weaker troops, such as Wizards, Barbarians, or Archers, to keep them safe.

Going further, you can use Heroes after deploying the Root Rider, which will not only create an entrance to the base but also protect them from incoming attacks. Pairing the Archer Queen with the Root Rider is highly recommended, as the former can decimate buildings from a distance while the latter serves her as an excellent tank.

2) Root Rider + Super Archers

Pairing the Root Rider with Super Archers can be an excellent strategy since the former is a defense-targeting troop and can pierce through the walls, while the latter is skilled with hitting multiple targets that are in a row.

The Root Rider can easily create a way for the Super Archers to enter the base while protecting them from incoming attacks. Following this, the Super Archers can wreak havoc on the base, helping you three-star the village.

3) Root Riders + Witches

Using Root Rider with Witches can be another excellent strategy to achieve three stars in a base. As already established, the former troop can allow Witches and her skeleton army to enter the base while also protecting them.

You can assist this duo by using the Healing Spells, which will heal your army as they proceed to the base's core and take down the Town Hall.

