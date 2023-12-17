5 best features in Clash of Clans TH16 update

Be it via the Clash of Clans Hammer Jam event's trailer, Easter eggs, livestream, or official posts, the developer Supercell had long teased the TH16 update features. Moreover, the game's numerous content creators spilled the beans by unveiling the patch's sneak peeks on their YouTube channels, adding to the excitement.

Although the patch has finally arrived, players have lost count while numbering its new content. Hence, this article lists the five best features that the TH16 update has introduced in Clash of Clans.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Spirit Fox pet, Root Rider troop, and many more Clash of Clans TH16 update features

1) Spirit Fox pet

The new Spirit Fox pet introduced in the TH16 update is set to accompany your Heroes on the battleground. It can be unlocked by upgrading the Pet House to Level 9, which is the maxed level of the building.

The pet is skilled with turning its Hero invisible momentarily. Though its in-game description doesn't mention it, Spirit Fox's attacks can slow down its target's movement speed.

Many Clash of Clans professionals have already labeled the Spirit Fox pet one of the best additions to the game. Therefore, you should consider pairing it with your Heroes.

2) Root Rider troop

The Root Rider troop is another of the best features of the TH16 update. Mounted on top of a robust tree root, she is a defense-targeting troop that can crush walls into rubble while crossing them. Also, she has high hitpoints and low housing space which has many advantages while raiding a village.

Compared with other defense-targeting troops, such as the Hog Rider, Golem, and Giant, Root Rider has by far the best stats. If used strategically, this new troop can easily create a way for your army to invade a base and can also be used as a tank. Hence, you should definitely consider adding her to your army.

3) Hero Equipment

As the name suggests, the Hero Equipment has created new dynamics for Clash of Clans Heroes' abilities. With their help, you can create layouts for the Heroes' unique skills to strategically employ them on the battlefield.

To use Hero Equipment, you must first unlock the Blacksmith building, which is exclusively accessible to those with Town Hall 8 or above. Moreover, you can upgrade it to unlock new equipment for your Heroes.

Following this, you can choose any two abilities or equipment for your Heroes and can even upgrade them by collecting Ores, another fresh item introduced in the TH16 update.

4) Defense Merging feature

Instead of releasing a new defense building, Clash of Clans has introduced a fresh defense merging mechanism that allows you to merge two maxed defenses into one, creating a powerful union.

Upon upgrading your Town Hall to TH16, the in-game shop will offer the Multi-Archer Tower, a union of two Archer Towers, and Ricochet Cannons, a union of two Cannons. While the former defense can simultaneously target three different enemies, the latter's munition is capable of hitting two targets by bouncing further from the first one.

Needless to say, these defenses produced by the union of two buildings have more stats than the original ones.

5) Town Hall 16

The much-anticipated Town Hall 16 is definitely one of the best features in the TH16 patch. Since it's themed around nature, the new Town Hall has also been given a nature or tree-themed design with bushes and a red-and-yellow color scheme. Moreover, it has a fresh defense mechanism called Giga Inferno, placed at its top.

The football-like structure, Giga Inferno, can simultaneously turn four enemies into ashes with its magnified solar blast. Furthermore, upon being destroyed, it casts a poison splash that causes lethal damage to the nearby enemies.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans updates.