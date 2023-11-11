Top 5 tips to use Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans

Electro Dragons are a menace to enemy bases in Clash of Clans (COC). Arriving with the Town Hall 12 update on June 18, 2019, E-Drags strikes with a Chain of Lightning, inflicting damage to five enemy buildings at once. Many in the community find it hard to master this troop because of their slow and unpredictable movements.

However, knowing some fundamental tips about them can make it easier. Here are the top five tips to carry out the best Electro Dragons attacks in Clash of Clans.

These tips for Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans will help players bring three stars

5) Follow the shadow

Make sure the spells cover the shadow of the troop (Image via Supercell)

The Rage spell is very important when attacking with Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans, mostly because of its slow movement speed. It helps to increase their speed and power, making them a formidable force to face.

However, many players often waste the spells by dropping them a little ahead of the troop. Following the E-Drags’ shadow on the ground is a great way to eliminate these mishaps.

The shadows indicate the actual position of the wyverns on the battlefield. Make sure the spell covers the shadow to get its benefits.

4) Take out the Air Sweeper

The Air Sweeper is the nemesis of Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans. These defense buildings push the air troops behind with every blow and thus give a hard time to the sulky E-Drags. Therefore, always take out the Air Sweepers whenever attacking with the thunder-striking menaces in COC.

Using Freeze Spells is an incredible option to nullify the effects of this defense. However, sometimes, they are situated deep inside the enemy base, making it harder for the E-Drags to destroy them even with their Chain of Lightning. Thus, players may need a few spells to freeze them before the troop can demolish them.

Alternatively, players can also use the Lightning Spells to demolish the Air Sweepers at the beginning and the Freeze Spells to stop the Eagle Artillery or Air Defense buildings.

3) Check out the spikes

The E-Drags will attack when the spikes at their back are lightened up (Image via Supercell)

The slow attacking speed of the Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans often jeopardizes players’ chances of getting three stars. However, you can determine the time of their strikes by checking out the spikes at their back.

An E-Drag needs to recharge itself before striking thunder upon the enemy base. The spikes at their backs indicate the charging time after each attack. These spikes start lighting up from the tail, and the troop will inflict damage once all are lightened up.

2) About the Chain of Lightning

Their Chain of Lightning will damage the high HP buildings first (Image via Supercell)

The Chain of Lightning is the best feature of these troops. It compensates for the slow and unpredictable movement and attacking speed and inflicts damage to five nearby buildings with each hit simultaneously.

However, when the Electro Dragons attack in Clash of Clans, this Chain of Lightning will always deal damage to the highest HP buildings. For instance, if there are resource collectors and storage around the troop’s primary target, it will inflict damage on the storage buildings first.

1) Spread them out

Players using multiple Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans battles should spread them out to ensure simultaneous and severe damage to different buildings with the Chain of Lightning. Players who have used the dragloon attack combination might tend to drop the E-Drags at one corner. However, it might not be the best strategy to use these perils.

Instead, drop your loons first to divert the attention of the enemy’s first line of defense, and then spread out the Electro Dragons slightly in a line to get those three stars. Place your warden just behind them to keep healing all of the troops in those initial seconds for tactical advantage.

