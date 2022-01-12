Royal Champion in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type, and more

In Clash of Clans, the player's primary goal is to attack enemy bases and gain loot for base building. For attacking bases and winning battles, they need a good strategy, good troops, spells, and heroes as support.

Heroes are stronger than ordinary troops and have special abilities activated once per attack. There are five heroes in Clash of Clans: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Battle Machine.

Detailed look at Royal Champion in Clash of Clans

In-game description of Royal Champion:

"Over the wall and at them! The Royal Champion is only afraid of four things, and the enemy isn't one of them. She attacks with her spear at short range and throws her shield to take down defenses once her Seeking Shield ability is unlocked!"

Royal Champion is the fifth and last hero to be released by Supercell. Gamers can unlock her once they build the Royal Champion altar upon reaching Town Hall level 13.

She targets building units and has 30 levels at the moment. This hero is a single targeting unit with 2950 Hit Points and 374 Damage Per Second at the base level.

How to unlock Royal Champion?

Royal Champion is a mighty, ranged damage dealer hero who throws her spear at defense units. She can be used once players build the Royal Champion altar, which costs 60000 Dark Elixir.

Royal Champion's ability

Royal Champion's ability, Seeking Shield, recovers a large chunk of her health and makes her throw a shield that prioritizes defense units. It seeks four targets and deals a large amount of damage to each, regardless of distance. Her ability is unlocked at level 5, like all other heroes, and gets stronger with every five levels.

Regeneration time

Royal Champion's regeneration time is directly proportional to the amount of damage she takes during an attack. If she survives the attack without taking any damage, she can be used immediately, but the more damage she receives, the more time will be needed to regenerate.

