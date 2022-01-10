5 best Elixir Spells in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, spells play a vital role in supporting troops win battles. Without spells, it is almost impossible to win any attack at higher Town Hall levels. There are loads of spells with different effects like Lightning Spell, Healing Spell, Rage Spell, etc.

Spells in Clash of Clans are, in turn, categorized into two — Elixir Spells and Dark Elixir Spells. The latter can be brewed in the Dark Elixir Spell Factory, and Elixir Spells can be brewed in the Spell Factory.

Five most potent Elixir Spells in Clash of Clans

1) Lightning Spell

In-game description of Lightning Spell:

"Electrocute your enemies with a bolt of lightning! Cast this spell at the enemy village to damage and stun buildings and units inside a small area."

Lightning Spell deals damage to buildings and defending troops. It can be used to take out strong defenses like Air Defense, Mortars, Wizard Towers, etc. There are nine levels of Lightning Spells at the moment and.

Housing space: 1

2) Healing Spell

In-game description of Healing Spell:

"Heal your troops to keep them in the fight! Cast this spell to create a Ring of Healing. Your units will be healed while they are inside this ring."

As the name suggests, Healing Spell heals ally troops for a few seconds. It can be unlocked with level 2 Spell Factory at Town Hall level 6. All friendly troops and heroes can be healed with his spell. It has no effect on building units.

Housing space: 2

3) Rage Spell

In-game description of Rage Spell:

"Enrage your units to make them bigger, faster and stronger! Cast this to create a Ring of Rage! Your units will gain speed and attack power while they are inside this ring."

Rage Spell can be unlocked by upgrading Spell Factory to level 3, requiring Town Hall level 7. It boosts the movement speed and damage of any friendly troops and heroes inside the ring. In the case of Healers, it increases their healing ability.

Housing space: 2

4) Jump Spell

In-game description of Jump spell:

"Walls slowing you down? Try making a shortcut! Cast this spell near enemy walls to create a route straight over them. Your troops will jump over affected walls pieces as if they weren't even there!"

The Jump Spell is the 4th Elixir Spell that can be unlocked along with Freeze Spell upon upgrading the Spell Factory to level 4, requiring the Town Hall to be at least level 9. It gives troops and heroes the ability to jump over walls. The spell has no other effect on troops (including ground and air) or buildings.

Housing space: 2

5) Freeze Spell

In-game description of Freeze Spell:

"When the going gets hot, stay frosty! The Freeze Spell sends out a cryogenic blast that temporarily immobilizes enemy troops and disables defensive buildings within its radius."

Freeze Spell is the 5th Elixir Spell that can be unlocked along with Jump Spell upon upgrading the Spell Factory to level 4. It is used to temporarily freeze troops, heroes, and defensive buildings within a small radius.

Enemy Troops not within its radius when the spell is cast are unaffected by the Freeze Spell, even if they move into the area of effect while it is still active.

Housing space: 1

