As players know, Clash of Clans is a strategy game with elements of base making. A base making game always requires in-game currencies. The game has introduced us to 4 in-game currencies - Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir and Gems.

Each currency has its own use. Elixir and Dark Elixir can be used to train troops, unlock them, and upgrade them as well. In this article, players will learn about the top 5 most effective Dark Elixir Troops in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Clash of Clans - Top 5 Dark Elixir Troops

5) Hog Rider

Hog Rider (Image via Clash of clans)

Hog Rider is one of the most effective Dark Elixir Troops available in Clash in Clans. What makes it such an important addition? It's the ability to jump over walls. Hog Rider jumps over the walls and targets defensive units. When taken to battle in hordes, Hog Riders can be really destructive.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Image via Clash of clans)

Valkyries are strong axe weilding women. Valkyrie is one of the strongest troops when properly funneled into the base. Accompanied by some spells and tank troops like Golem and PEKKA in the front, they can take down an entire base in the blink of an eye.

3) Witch

Witch (Image via Clash of clans)

Witches are skeleton summoning troops that attack any building unit. They have low damage per second but their summoned skeletons act as a very good distraction to the defensive buildings. Witches target both air and ground units, while the skeletons only target ground units.

2) Lava Hound

Hound (Image via Clash of clans)

Lava Hound is a damage absorbing beast that acts as a tank troop. It is mostly accompanied by balloons or dragons. While the lava hound draws the attention of the air defense, other air troops deal damage to all the defense units. When the Lava Hound dies, it spawns lava pups, which again attack other buildings. Lava Hounds target air defenses.

1) Bowlers

Bowlers (Image via Clash of clans)

Bowlers carry big boulders that bounce off one target and hit another when thrown. Like Valkyrie, when funneled, Bowlers pummel through the defense very quickly. Bowlers target any building unit.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider