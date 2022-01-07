Clan Wars in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

Clan Wars in Clash of Clans is one of the most fun and interesting elements of the game. Clan Wars allow members of a clan to participate in a war against another clan and earn rewards like Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir, upon winning the war. These rewards are also known as Spoils of War.

A Clan War lasts for 2 days and can be started by the leader or any of the co-leaders of the clan. In this article, gamers are going to learn about Clan Wars and why they are so important for clashers.

Clan Wars in Clash of Clans: How do they work?

Clan Wars are one of the best ways to get a boost in one's in-game progress. The loot one earns from a Clan War is simply amazing. Clan Wars come in different variations- 5v5, 10v10, 15v15, 20v20, 25v25, 30v30, 40v40 and 50v50. The Leader or Co-Leader chooses the members who will participate in the war from those who have opted in. A larger War rewards more XP points.

Clan Wars (Image via clash of clans)

Duration

Clan Wars lasts for 2 days. The first day is called Preparation Day and the second day is called Battle Day. Each player gets 2 attacks and the primary goal of each clan is to get more stars than the other. At the end of Battle Day, scores are calculated and the winning clan gets the Clan War bonus, along with each player's war attack reward.

Preparation Day

Preparation Day (Image via Clash of clans)

During Preparation Day, bases can be redesigned by their owners and the war base Clan Castles can be filled by donated troops for defending the base during Battle Day. This day is basically utilized for making strategies and scouting enemy bases. Clan Wars do not result in loss of trophies or loot from a player's home base.

Battle Day

Battle Day (Image via Clash of clans)

During Battle Day, every player gets to attack war bases from the other clan. Each player gets two attacks. Once a player attacks one base, they can't attack the same base for the second time. Each base has its own loot reward, which the player confirms on successfully winning the attack, even by getting one star.

The End of a Clan War

When the war ends, the scores are calculated and the winning clan gets rewarded with XP and Loot bonuses. This XP gets added to the Clan XP Points.

As the Clan Level of a Clan increases, Clash of Clans rewards the Clan members with exclusive perks.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider