Clash of Clans leak suggests upcoming Hero Equipment 'Frozen Arrow': Release window, abilities, and more

Clash of Clans rumors suggest a new Hero Equipment, known as the Frozen Arrow, being added to the Archer Queen's arsenal. According to the Clash Update handle (@ClashUpdateX) on X, this frosty accessory is poised to make a chilling impact on Clash of Clans, freezing enemies upon contact and sending a shiver down the opponent's spine. The Frozen Arrow is slated to become the Archer Queen's fifth Hero Equipment, joining the ranks of the Invisibility Vial, Healer Puppet, Archer Puppet, and Giant Arrow.

This article will delve into the possible abilities and the release window of the upcoming Hero Equipment.

Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment release window and abilities in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Release window

Speculations suggest that this frosty addition will debut during the Lunar New Year 2024 event, which is anticipated to kick off in the second week of February, possibly around February 10. If the leak holds true, this new Hero Equipment will bring a unique passive ability to the Archer Queen's arsenal.

Rarity

What sets the Frozen Arrow apart is its classification as an Epic rarity Hero Equipment, marking it as a standout addition to the game. It follows in the footsteps of the Giant Gauntlet of the Barbarian King, which also boasts the prestigious Epic rarity.

This rarity indicates that this Hero Equipment will become a sought-after item in Clash of Clans, offering a unique and powerful advantage to players who manage to acquire and upgrade it.

Abilities and upgradation process

According to the rumors, the Frozen Arrow is expected to slow down enemy troops upon contact, making it a valuable asset for defensive strategies. As players advance and dedicate resources to upgrade this Equipment, they can anticipate a progressive enhancement in its effects.

The leaked information hints that, at its maximum level of 27, the latest Archer Queen's Equipment is expected to significantly decelerate enemy troops by an impressive 75%. This incapacitating effect is rumored to last for three seconds, presenting a strategic window for defensive structures to target and neutralize the slowed-down invaders.

Furthermore, this Equipment is anticipated to assume a dual role, fortifying the offensive capabilities of the Archer Queen. At its highest level, the leak suggests that this Hero Equipment will contribute an additional 168 DPS to the Archer Queen, elevating her prowess as a formidable force on the battlefield.

Similar to other Hero Equipment, the journey to unlock the Frozen Arrow's full potential involves the utilization of various ores. Shiny, Glowy, and Starry ores are the essential resources required to upgrade it from its initial level 1 to the highest level 27 in Clash of Clans.

In conclusion, the Frozen Arrow presents potential game-changing dynamics and brings an exciting new chapter in the Clash of Clans saga.