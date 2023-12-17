Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 is going live on December 18, 2023, featuring plenty of new troops, Epic Hero Equipment, and other fresh content. While the community is excited to see what else they can do by collecting Sweet Elixir and the requisite rewards that come along, many will face the dilemma of what to buy from the Trader’s Shop with the Cookie Medals they get.

Since the Trader brings plenty of amazing items in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023, opting for the right ones is crucial to progressing faster. This article will help you prioritize the items you should buy.

Here is the list of items to buy from the Trader Shop in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023

The Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 was announced on December 17, 2023, via an official X (formerly Twitter) post from Clash of Clans. The event, scheduled to end on January 1, 2024, will follow a progression path similar to Clash-O-Ween 2023.

However, unlike Clash-O-Ween 2023, you must acquire Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 to collect Cookie Medals, which can then be used to buy amazing limited edition items, Epic Hero Equipment, and more from the Trader’s Shop.

Giant Gauntlet

Giant Gaunlet will grow your Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

If you are approaching the Trader Shop this Clash of Clans Clashmas season, Giant Gaunlet must be at the top of your shopping list. This Epic Hero Equipment might return later in other events, but since the community has only been introduced to the Hero Equipments in this year’s winter update, buying it while you still have time will give you the upper hand in Multiplayer Battles.

The Giant Gaunlet will make your Barbarian King grow huge, along with more power and splash damage. This suggests that the character will get the ability to attack defenses or other buildings over the walls, given that the gauntlet is situated close to them. Moreover, the hero equipment's 180 Damage Per Second (DPS) will help you destroy defenses faster. The Giant Gauntlet is available in the Trader Shop for 3100 Cookie Medals.

Ores

Get the Ores from Trader Shop to upgrade the Epic Hero Equipments faster in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 (Image via Supercell)

Once you get your hands on the Epic Giant Gauntlet hero equipment, the next target should be the Ores, especially the Starry Ores. While the Glowy and the Shiny Ores are available for Multiplayer Attacks, you can also grab them from the rewards of the Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 event.

However, the Shiny Ores help you upgrade Epic Hero Equipment and are the rarest of them all. Therefore, you should get enough of them to upgrade your newly acquired Giant Gauntlet before the event ends.

320 Cookie Medals will get you six Starry Ores, while 280 medals can help you get 60 Glowy Ores. The Shiny Ores are relatively cheaper than these two, with 350 of them being available for 325 Cookie Medals.

Magic items

Buying Magic Items, especially Books from Trader Shop, can be helpful (Image via Supercell)

Once you have enough of the Ores, move towards the Magic Items section to grab various Books of Spells, Heroes, Buildings, and others. These items will help you complete different upgrades faster, which in turn will help you progress faster in the game.

Since you will have the troop training discount in this event, farming more loot will not be a problem. Therefore, it is better to opt for the Books instead of the Rune of Elixirs and Golds. Below are the prices of different Magic Book items.

Book of Spell, Book of Building, and Book of Fighting are available for 1900 Cookie Medals.

Book of Heroes is available for 1030 Cookie Medals only.

Apart from these items, you can also opt for the limited edition decoration items available in the Trader Shop this Clashmas 2023. However, following this guide will help you boost your in-game progress. You can follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides.