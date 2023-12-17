Clashmas in Clash of Clans: Launch date, new troops, and more

Clashmas in Clash of Clans is a recurring event that returns around the holiday season every year. Supercell announced the arrival of this year’s Clashmas with an official X post on December 17, 2023, hyping the entire community. The official video unveiled the arrival of a new event-exclusive troop and plenty of other fresh content.

As the Goblin baker starts preparing amazing treats for the holiday season in your home village, read on to learn about all the new content Clashmas in Clash of Clans brings this year.

Clashmas in Clash of Clans: Release date, new events, and more

The Clashmas in Clash of Clans arrives on December 18, 2023, with two seasonal troops, one seasonal spell, the latest Hero Equipment, and many other features.

The Goblin Baker greets Clashers in their Home Village and welcomes them to his Gingerbread bakery. Just like the Mashup Madness event arrived with Clash-O-Ween, Clashmas will require a special kind of Elixir (i.e., the Sweet Elixir) to progress.

You can grab the Sweet Elixir by attacking enemy villages in Multiplayer Battles. More Sweet Elixir will also help you collect Cookie Medals, which you can then exchange at the Trader’s Shop for greater rewards.

The event will end on January 1, 2023, after which you will not be able to gather any more Sweet Elixir. However, the Trader Shop will be open for a few more days to help you spend all your Cookie Medals.

All new troops, spells, and more in 2023’s Clashmas in Clash of Clans

C.O.O.K.I.E

C.O.O.K.I.E. will arrive in Clashmas 2023 (Image via Supercell)

The world-renowned Goblin Baker will enter your base with his most famous recipe, the C.O.O.K.I.E., aka the mini version of P.E.K.K.A. This troop’s heavy splash damage will help you destroy any building with a single strike.

Ram Rider

Ram Rider will arrive in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 (Image via Supercell)

The Ram Riders are back in 2023’s Clashmas in Clash of Clans. These overpowered high-movement troops will charge toward the nearest defenses, destroying walls along their way, including the Mountain Golems in your Clan Capital. After destroying the defenses, they will continue to use range attacks to destroy nearby buildings.

Bag of Frostmite Spell

Frostmite Spells are the latest addition in Clash of Clans Clashmas 2023 (Image via Supercell)

Frostmites will pop up once this limited-time, event-exclusive spell is deployed on an enemy base. While the spell’s immediate effects will freeze the defenses for some time, the Frostmites will continue slowing them down for a long while.

Other features

As you progress through the path by collecting Sweet Elixirs, you can collect free rewards like Shiny and Glowy Ores, besides Starry Ores, if you purchase the exclusive pass.

Collecting Cookie Medals will help you buy new Hero Equipment for your Barbarian King, namely Giant Goblin. This new Hero Equipment will make your Barbarian King huge and extremely powerful in battles.

The Clashmas 2023 brings plenty of features to make your journey exciting in the winter update. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides.