How to get Ores in Clash of Clans

Ores In Clash of Clans is a recent inclusion in the winter update of 2023 to help you upgrade Hero Equipment. There are three different types of Ores, namely Shiny, Glowy, and Starry Ores. Shiny Ores are common resources, while Glory ones are rarer. Both of these upgrade the Common and Epic Hero Equipment. However, the Starry Ores are the scarcest resources that help upgrade Epic Hero Equipment after a certain level.

The December update has brought new abilities for the Home Village’s heroes, giving players the freedom to switch between abilities for different attack strategies. Read on to find out how to earn them effectively and progress faster.

A complete guide to earning Ores in Clash of Clans

You can grab these Ores from Home Village Star Bonus, Clan Wars, the Trader, and the in-game Shop. While the latter two will help you earn Ores in Clash of Clans in exchange for in-game currencies, you can get them for free from Home Village Star Bonus and Clan Wars.

Get Ores from Home Village Star Bonus

Star Bonuses will bring Shiny and Glowy Ores now (Image via Supercell)

Clashers can get Ores by gathering five stars from Multiplayer Battles to earn the Star Bonus. However, Starry Ores will not be included in these rewards. Here is a list of Ores you can get from the Star Bonus for different League Tiers:

Bronze League

125 Shiny and 6 Glowy Ores in Bronze League III

175 Shiny and 7 Glowy Ores in Bronze League II

175 Shiny and 8 Glowy Ores in Bronze League I

Silver League

200 Shiny and 9 Glowy Ores in Silver League III

250 Shiny and 10 Glowy Ores in Silver League II

275 Shiny and 11 Glowy Ores in Silver League I

Gold League

300 Shiny and 12 Glowy Ores in Gold League III

325 Shiny and 14 Glowy Ores in Gold League II

350 Shiny and 16 Glowy Ores in Gold League I

Crystal League

375 Shiny and 12 Glowy Ores in Crystal League III

400 Shiny and 20 Glowy Ores in Crystal League II

425 Shiny and 22 Glowy Ores in Crystal League I

Master League

450 Shiny and 24 Glowy Ores in Master League III

500 Shiny and 26 Glowy Ores in Master League II

525 Shiny and 28 Glowy Ores in Master League I

Champion League

550 Shiny and 30 Glowy Ores in Champion League III

625 Shiny and 34 Glowy Ores in Champion League II

700 Shiny and 38 Glowy Ores in Champion League I

Titan League

775 Shiny and 42 Glowy Ores in Titan League III

850 Shiny and 46 Glowy Ores in Titan League II

925 Shiny and 50 Glowy Ores in Titan League I

Legend League (No Tier)

1000 Shiny and 54 Glowy Ores in Legend League

Clan Wars

You can get Ores from War Attacks (Image via Supercell)

While attacking in Clan Wars will fetch you all three different types of Ores, the number of your rewards will vary greatly depending on the Town Hall level you are attacking and whether you win or lose the battle. Here is the complete list of ores in Clash of Clans you can get from your Clan War attacks:

Shiny Ores (Win/Lose)

TH 8: 380/163

380/163 TH9: 410/175

410/175 TH10: 460/197

460/197 TH11: 560/240

560/240 TH12: 610/261

610/261 TH13: 710/304

710/304 TH14: 810/347

810/347 TH15: 960/411

960/411 TH16: 1110/476

Glowy Ores (Win/Lose)

TH8: 45/6

45/6 TH9: 18/7

18/7 TH10: 21/9

21/9 TH11: 24/10

24/10 TH12: 27/11

27/11 Th13: 30/12

30/12 TH14: 33/14

33/14 TH15: 36/15

36/15 TH16: 39/16

Starry Ores (Win/Lose)

TH10: 3/1

3/1 TH11: 3/1

3/1 TH12: 4/1

4/1 TH13: 4/1

4/1 TH14: 5/2

5/2 TH15: 5/2

5/2 TH16: 6/3

Note that Town Hall level 8 and 9 players will not get any Starry Ores in Clash of Clans, irrespective of whether they win or lose the Clan War attacks.

The Trader

Grab Ores from the weekly deals of traders (Image via Supercell)

You can get Ores in Clash of Clans from Traders that will offer Hero Equipment resources in exchange for Magic Items for Gems and Clan Capital Raid Medals. The new offers might become available every week.

The in-game Shop

You can get Ores in Clash of Clans from the in-game Shop (Image via Supercell)

You can also obtain Ores in Clash of Clans from an in-game shop in exchange for real money or gems (in-game currencies). Head to the shop, find the best deal for you, and purchase equipment to upgrade your Hero Equipment.

Ores in Clash of Clans are among the most important resources for Clashers. Find out everything about them and more by clicking this link.