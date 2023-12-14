How to get Ores in Clash of Clans

Ores In Clash of Clans is a recent inclusion in the winter update of 2023 to help you upgrade Hero Equipment. There are three different types of Ores, namely Shiny, Glowy, and Starry Ores. Shiny Ores are common resources, while Glory ones are rarer. Both of these upgrade the Common and Epic Hero Equipment. However, the Starry Ores are the scarcest resources that help upgrade Epic Hero Equipment after a certain level.
The December update has brought new abilities for the Home Village’s heroes, giving players the freedom to switch between abilities for different attack strategies. Read on to find out how to earn them effectively and progress faster.
A complete guide to earning Ores in Clash of Clans
You can grab these Ores from Home Village Star Bonus, Clan Wars, the Trader, and the in-game Shop. While the latter two will help you earn Ores in Clash of Clans in exchange for in-game currencies, you can get them for free from Home Village Star Bonus and Clan Wars.
Get Ores from Home Village Star Bonus
Clashers can get Ores by gathering five stars from Multiplayer Battles to earn the Star Bonus. However, Starry Ores will not be included in these rewards. Here is a list of Ores you can get from the Star Bonus for different League Tiers:
Bronze League
- 125 Shiny and 6 Glowy Ores in Bronze League III
- 175 Shiny and 7 Glowy Ores in Bronze League II
- 175 Shiny and 8 Glowy Ores in Bronze League I
Silver League
- 200 Shiny and 9 Glowy Ores in Silver League III
- 250 Shiny and 10 Glowy Ores in Silver League II
- 275 Shiny and 11 Glowy Ores in Silver League I
Gold League
- 300 Shiny and 12 Glowy Ores in Gold League III
- 325 Shiny and 14 Glowy Ores in Gold League II
- 350 Shiny and 16 Glowy Ores in Gold League I
Crystal League
- 375 Shiny and 12 Glowy Ores in Crystal League III
- 400 Shiny and 20 Glowy Ores in Crystal League II
- 425 Shiny and 22 Glowy Ores in Crystal League I
Master League
- 450 Shiny and 24 Glowy Ores in Master League III
- 500 Shiny and 26 Glowy Ores in Master League II
- 525 Shiny and 28 Glowy Ores in Master League I
Champion League
- 550 Shiny and 30 Glowy Ores in Champion League III
- 625 Shiny and 34 Glowy Ores in Champion League II
- 700 Shiny and 38 Glowy Ores in Champion League I
Titan League
- 775 Shiny and 42 Glowy Ores in Titan League III
- 850 Shiny and 46 Glowy Ores in Titan League II
- 925 Shiny and 50 Glowy Ores in Titan League I
Legend League (No Tier)
- 1000 Shiny and 54 Glowy Ores in Legend League
Clan Wars
While attacking in Clan Wars will fetch you all three different types of Ores, the number of your rewards will vary greatly depending on the Town Hall level you are attacking and whether you win or lose the battle. Here is the complete list of ores in Clash of Clans you can get from your Clan War attacks:
Shiny Ores (Win/Lose)
- TH 8: 380/163
- TH9: 410/175
- TH10: 460/197
- TH11:560/240
- TH12: 610/261
- TH13: 710/304
- TH14: 810/347
- TH15: 960/411
- TH16: 1110/476
Glowy Ores (Win/Lose)
- TH8: 45/6
- TH9: 18/7
- TH10: 21/9
- TH11: 24/10
- TH12: 27/11
- Th13: 30/12
- TH14: 33/14
- TH15: 36/15
- TH16: 39/16
Starry Ores (Win/Lose)
- TH10: 3/1
- TH11: 3/1
- TH12: 4/1
- TH13: 4/1
- TH14: 5/2
- TH15: 5/2
- TH16: 6/3
Note that Town Hall level 8 and 9 players will not get any Starry Ores in Clash of Clans, irrespective of whether they win or lose the Clan War attacks.
The Trader
You can get Ores in Clash of Clans from Traders that will offer Hero Equipment resources in exchange for Magic Items for Gems and Clan Capital Raid Medals. The new offers might become available every week.
The in-game Shop
You can also obtain Ores in Clash of Clans from an in-game shop in exchange for real money or gems (in-game currencies). Head to the shop, find the best deal for you, and purchase equipment to upgrade your Hero Equipment.
