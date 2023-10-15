Clash of Clans Mashup Madness: Sour Elixir, Clash-O-Ween troops and more

The new Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event brings many new troops, magical items, and more for a limited time. The Builder is busy making something devilishly delicious in the village for Clash-O-Ween. The event started on October 13, 2023, and the items are only available for Town Hall 6 and above. You can earn Mashup Medals that can be used at the Trader for more exclusive rewards.

Attack your opponents to get Sour Elixir, get more rewards, and win the exclusive Clash-I-Ween troops. Read on to find out more details.

What is the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness?

The arrival of the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event was announced by Supercell in an X (formerly Twitter) post from the official page of the game on October 13, 2023. The event went live the same day and will be live in the game until November 1, 2023.

Clashers celebrate Clash-O-Ween, a Halloween celebration in their game village. The temporary Mashup Madness event is here to raise the celebrations. You will play to gather Sour Elixir and Mashup Medals as temporary resources.

The Sour Elixir rewards track follows a similar path to Season Challenges, while the medals can be used at the Trader to get more rewards.

While the main event will be live in the game until November’s first day, you can avail of the medal rewards for two more days, as they will be available until November 3, 2023.

What is Sour Elixir?

Sour Elixir in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event is a unique kind of elixir. Exclusive to this event, this elixir will help you train new Clash-O-Ween troops.

You will be promoted to bring a new Sour Elixir Cauldron to your Home Village. Placed by a builder, this cauldron will corrupt one of your Elixir Storages to hold the Sour Elixir. This will produce the Sour Elixir at a lower rate. You can earn more of it from the loot in Multiplayer Battles.

It is worth noting that this special elixir cannot be lost once it has been accrued. The amount looted by your opponent will be generated by the game.

Special Clash-O-Ween Troops and their functionalities

Hog Wizard, Witch Golem, Lavaloon, and Barcher (from the right) are the latest troops (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event brings some supercool Mashup Troops (Clash-O-Ween troops) that can help you win more multiplayer battles. There are four new Mashup Troops, and here are their details:

Barcher: Barcher is a combination of two of Clashsers' first troops. Barbarians and Archers create an indomitable force when combined.

Hog Wizard: The Hog Wizards are a combination of Hog Riders and Wizards. The Hog Riders will have Wizard's powers and deal several damages to enemy defenses.

Lavaloon: Lavaloon is a popular attacking strategy in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event. The Balloons will attack the enemy defenses and will attack as mini Lava Hounds when killed.

Witch Golem: Witch Golems are another unique troop to have on your team. Golems will become more powerful with the Witch powers in this Clash-O-Ween.

Check out everything about the Mashup Medals here

The Mashup Medals are another way to help players earn more rewards in the Clash-O-Ween celebrations. Using these, you can purchase special offers from the Trader.

You can accrue these Mashup Medals by completing the reward track. This can be done by gathering enough Sour Elixir in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event.

Arriving just after the October update, this latest event will help you earn many amazing rewards.

All-in-all, the Clash-O-Ween is here to celebrate another spooky Halloween with the Village Chiefs. This time, it brings plenty of new and exciting rewards with the Clash of Clans Mashup Medals. You can check out our other game-related guides here.