Clash of Clans October Update patch notes: Goblin Mines, Mega Sparky, and more

The Clash of Clans October update is now live, and plenty of new content featuring the Mega Sparky and Goblin Mines has been introduced by developers Supercell. The popular town-builder receives yet another exciting update ahead of the year's end. The patch notes list all the major changes fans can expect.

Supercell had already announced about the upcoming additions like Mega Sparky, which could witness itself high on the meta. However, it's not the only new element in the October Update, which also sees the introduction of new workers. Here all the exciting additions that Clash of Clans players can now enjoy.

Clash of Clans' October update will certainly delight the fans

There have been regular monthly updates released in Clash of Clans, yet the October update could have significant impact in the days to come. The new troops, combined with the ability to hire new workers will allow players to develop their bases faster than ever.

New Capital District: Goblin Mines

Unlocks at Capital Hall level 9

2 new Troop buildings: Mega Sparky Workshop and Super Miner Barracks

1 new Defense: Goblin Thrower

1 new Trap: Spear Trap

1 new Capital Spell: Endless Haste

Multiple neutral buildings, decos, and obstacles

New Mega Troop: Mega Sparky

The Mega Sparky will certainly be welcomed by many as its entry in the Clash of Clans October update allows them to adopt new strategies in Capital Raids.

Favorite target: Defenses

Damage type: Area Splash

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 100

Level Mega Sparky Workshop Level Capital Level HP DPS 1 1 9 10000 400 2 2 9 11200 450 3 3 10 12400 500 4 4 10 13600 550

New Capital Troop: Super Miner

The Super Miner is an upgraded form of the traditional Miner unit in Clash of Clans, and the October update now adds one more type of troop for the players to enjoy.

Favorite target: None

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 25

Movement speed: 24

Level Super Miner Barracks Level HP DPS Explosive Damage 1 1 3400 170-510 1400 2 2 3700 190-570 1700 3 3 4000 210-630 2000 4 4 4300 230-690 2300

New capital spell: Endless Haste

The October update of Clash of Clans also introduces a new spell that causes your units to gain speed boost if they come under its effects.

Endless Haste Level Capital Hall level Speed Boost 1 9 7 2 9 8 3 10 9 4 10 10

New Capital Defense: Goblin Thrower

It's not all attack in the Clash of Clans October update, as players can also build the Goblin Thrower to protect their base and its valuable resources.

Range: 9 Tiles

Damage type: Splash Damage

Targets: Ground

Favorite target: Any

Spawned units: 3x Spear Goblins per Barrel

Level District Hall Level Capital Hall Level Building Cost HP DPS 1 1 9 16000 3100 18 2 2 9 32000 3400 20 3 3 10 64000 3700 22 4 4 10 99000 4000 25

New Capital Trap: Spear Trap

The Spear Trap will be an interesting addition via the October update, which will be an instrument to ambush attacking Clash of Clans players.

Trigger radius: 10 Tiles

Damage type: Single target per spear

Favorite type: Any

Targets: Ground & Air

Minimum housing space required to trigger: 8

Trap Level Capital Hall Level Number of Spears Building Cost Damage 1 9 4 3000 120 2 9 5 6000 140 3 10 6 12000 160 3 10 7 20000 180

Clash of Clans October Update events

Every big update brings new options, and it's no different this time around. A new option to add a goblin builder has been made available for the players who already have maxed out their own bases, and at least at level 7. While the goblin builder will be available to acquire for a few gems, here are the terms and conditions:

Resources are still required to upgrade using Goblin Builder.

The Gem cost of Goblin Builder depends on the construction time of the upgrade. The longer the upgrade time, the higher the Gem cost.

Boosts from the Season Pass will reduce Gem cost.

Canceling an upgrade Goblin Builder is working on will still refund the 50% of Resources but the Gems used are not refunded.

Any upgrades that remain unfinished when the event ends will continue upgrading until the construction is completed.

Goblin Builder can only upgrade one thing at a time.

Builder Potions affect the upgrade speed of Goblin Builder.

If all Builders and Goblin Builder are currently busy, attempting to start a new upgrade will still give you the cheapest Gem option to complete an upgrade.

A goblin researcher will be available to help players to get one additional research.

Additional Clash of Clans October update changes

The Troop info screens have been drastically improved to provide easier to read information, easier access to unit stats, and really cool preview animations of each unit and their abilities! Check them out and let us know what you think!

If your Village is "rushed," attempting to upgrade your Town Hall will give you a notification recommending you upgrade your offensive abilities. While this pop up doesn't prevent you from upgrading your Town Hall, it serves as a notification that attacking after upgrading your Town Hall may be more difficult if your offensive capabilities aren’t upgraded enough yet.

Events now have a dedicated UI button for increased visibility.

Clan Capital changes

Capital Hall 8-10 upgrade requirements have been increased due to the addition of low cost neutral buildings in Skeleton Park and Goblin Mines.

Storage for Capital Gold increased to 35K.

Capital Jump Spell reduced to 1 Housing Space.

Clan Elders can now initiate Capital Raids.

Capital base links!

Capital Raid replays can be viewed from the Raid Weekend Leaderboard.

Research UI improved.

The Research tooltip will show suggested research options along with their upgrade costs.

If you have research currently in progress in your Laboratory, starting another upgrade will give you a Gem cost prompt to complete the current upgrade, similar to if all of your Builders are busy.

Clan Castle deployment speed bug if your CC had 8-9 Troops has been fixed.

The new update is now available for install and use on both Android and iOS.