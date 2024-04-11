What is Funneling in Clash of Clans?

Funneling in Clash of Clans is one of the few techniques that players must incorporate in their offense strategy to three-star an enemy base. One of the most crucial things to remember before heading into the battlefield is your troops stay united while advancing to your desired area and destroy the target that you wish to take down as a priority. And this is where Funneling comes in handy.

Funneling in Clash of Clans ensures that your army stays together while heading forward. However, the technique is easier said than done, but its frequent use and patience will eventually help you master it.

This article discusses how you can practice Funneling in Clash of Clans and a defense strategy to counter it.

Learn Funneling in Clash of Clans

Master the funneling technique (Image via Supercell)

While performing a raid, players often struggle to send their troops to their desired region, where they can inflict lethal damage to the enemy base's defense mechanism. On the battlefield, controlling the army is difficult. When players deploy their troops, hoping they will head in their desired direction, they often change course and split the army apart.

In such instances, your army falls prey to incoming attacks and is easily targeted. Moreover, in these situations, the appropriate use of spells becomes all the more difficult.

Avoid these mishaps by funneling before deploying your army onto the battlefield. To do this, decide where you want your army to go and accordingly deploy some troops towards the desired region's slightly right and left areas. Once done, unleash the main army.

For example, suppose you wish to attack an enemy base from its southern section. You will first deploy some troops in the base's eastern and western areas so that your army will invade and head straight into the village's core.

Some of the best troops for Funneling in Clash of Clans are Baby Dragons, Golems, Wizards, and any troop that can withstand incoming attacks for a decent period and save the main army an adequate time to invade the village.

How to counter Funneling in Clash of Clans

Counter funneling (Image via Supercell)

Although there is no technique to stop the enemy from funneling in your base, you can certainly make it a little difficult for them by creating moats around your village.

While creating a base in Clash of Clans, one of the most crucial things to remember is to make Funneling and Queen Walk difficult for the enemy. This can be done by creating moats, which are strips of walls that stay detached from other walls and are positioned in the outer region of a village.