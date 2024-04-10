5 things to keep in mind before building a base in Clash of Clans

Building a base in Clash of Clans is among the most arduous tasks, which requires every defense building to be placed at the appropriate location so that each of them significantly contributes to the base's defense mechanism. A strongly fortified base in Clash of Clans is difficult to conquer, which helps you save COC Trophies and resources, such as Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir.

This article discusses the five best tips and tricks for creating a strong base in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

5 tips and tricks for creating a base in Clash of Clans

1) Compartment sizes

Before building a base in Clash of Clans, you must choose the appropriate compartment sizes, made up of walls in either square or rectangle form, which guards your defenses. Planning the sizes of these blocks is crucial, as they consume your base's tiles/space, which affects the entire structure and, hence, the fortification of your village.

The sizes of these compartments can vary, depending on the amount of defenses you wish to place inside them. For instance, the smallest compartment consists of five walls in length and breadth: 5x5. These can only guard a single defense like cannons and archer towers.

To put two defenses in them, you must create a 9x5 compartment that will also let you place a miner between the two defenses. In this regard, you can further create a 9x9 compartment that will guard your four defenses and allow you to place multiple Miners or traps in them.

2) Place defenses away from the Queen's range

Considering the Queen Walk is one of the widely used tactics in the game, you must create your base in a way that counters the same. This can be done by surrounding your defenses with buildings like Spell Factory and Barracks. Note that the Queen can attack targets within four tiles of her, therefore you should accordingly place crucial defenses at the center of their compartments.

Defenses like Eagle Artillery, Air Defenses, and Inferno Towers are among the most powerful defenses, so place them encircled with trash buildings and fortify this group with walls. Additionally, ensure the distance between the defense and the walls is at least three tiles.

3) Place your traps wisely

While creating a base in Clash of Clans, many players make a mistake by randomly scattering their traps all over the village. Instead, this should be done thoughtfully, as these traps play a crucial role in flinging away light troops like Barbarians, Archers, and Hogs.

Traps, Air miners, or Miners should be placed between the gap of two defenses in their compartments or the space adjoining multiple buildings. Other than this, put these hidden defenses in the region where enemy troops are more likely to go.

You can also create an open route to your base's core and place multiple Giant Bombs to trick enemy troops into running to your trap.

4) Moats

One of the most crucial things to remember before creating a base in Clash of Clans is making the enemy troops' funneling and Queen Walk difficult. This can be done by placing low HP buildings in one area of a base while placing high HP buildings in the other or by creating a Moat.

Moats are a line of walls, that stay detached from other walls and are often placed in the outer areas of a village. They hinder Queen from running straight into the base and make her stay outside the base a little longer.

5) A good layout

Many players make the mistake of not upgrading their defense buildings and walls before creating a base in Clash of Clans. Walls are the biggest crutch in keeping enemy troops away or hindering their invasion. Even though they require tremendous time, patience, and in-game resources, you shouldn't hesitate to fulfill these requirements, as the result is worthwhile.

Creating a proper structure through these walls is imperative, as it determines how powerful your base is at withstanding enemy raids.

Click on the link to learn about all the new balance changes in Clash of Clans.