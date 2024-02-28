All Clash of Clans balance changes (February 2024)

The latest Clash of Clans balance changes, rolled out on February 27, 2024, bring several troop stat adjustments. These adjustments are implemented to uphold fairness and sustain player engagement in the game. Notably, the hit points of various troops like the Root Rider and Electro have experienced certain buffs and nerfs in this latest Clash of Clans balance changes.
This article delves into the details of the latest Clash of Clans balance changes.
Clash of Clans balance changes for February 2024 update
1) Giant Arrow ability enhancement
One significant change in the Clash of Clans February update is the enhancement of the Giant Arrow ability. Now, it travels a longer distance, ensuring it crosses the entire village, thus increasing its effectiveness in battles.
2) Spirit Fox frost removal and Dragon changes
The frost has been removed from the attack of the new Spirit Fox pet, rendering him susceptible to damage. This is mainly executed to balance its abilities against other units more effectively.
Consequently, the Dragon has received a significant increase in hit point at level 11, taking his HP to 5300 in the game.
3) Super Archer adjustments
The hit points of Super Archer have been tweaked in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes, making him more vulnerable in a battle.
Here's the details of his nerf:
- The hit point at level 11 is reduced to 575
- The hit point at level 12 is reduced to 600
4) Root Rider modifications in this Clash of Clans balance changes
Adjustments have also been made to the hit points of the latest Clash of Clans troop, Root Rider, across different levels.
They are given below:
- The hit point at level 1 is reduced to 6650
- The hit point at level 2 is reduced to 7050
- The hit point at level 3 is reduced to 7400
5) Super Barbarian hit points reduction
Super Barbarians have seen a reduction in hit points across levels 10, 11, and 12. These adjustments are listed below:
- The hit point at level 10 is reduced to 1200
- The hit point at level 11 is reduced to 1300
- The hit point at level 12 is reduced to 1350
6) Electro Dragon buffs
In the latest Clash of Clans balance changes, Electro Dragons have received a buff in their hit point at levels 6 and 7.
Details are given below:
- The hit point at level 6 is increased to 5200
- The hit point at level 7 is increased to 5500
7) Super Dragon alterations
Changes to Super Dragon's hit points in Clash of Clans February 2024 update are listed below:
- The hit point at level 10 is increased to 7200
- The hit point at level 11 is increased to 7600
8) Builder Base Night Witch adjustments
Builder Base Night Witch has received the maximum buff in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes. These are listed below:
- At level 9, the hit point is increased to 750, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7
- At level 10, the hit point is increased to 750, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7
- At level 11, the hit point is increased to 830, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7
- At level 12, the hit point is increased to 830, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8
- At level 13, the hit point is increased to 915, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8
- At level 14, the hit point is increased to 915, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8
- At level 15, the hit point is increased to 1000, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8
- At level 16, the hit point is increased to 1000, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 9
- At level 17, the hit point is increased to 1100, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 9
- At level 18, the hit point is increased to 1100, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 10
- At level 19, the hit point is increased to 1220, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 10
- At level 20, the hit point is increased to 1220, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 11
9) Builder Base Drop Ship changes
Several changes have been made to Builder Base troops.
Builder Base Drop Ship has the following changes:
- The attack range is increased from 0 to 50
- The active ability’s damage radius is reduced from 300 to 225
10) Clan Capital Super Miner nerf
Lastly, Clan Capital Super Miner has undergone hit point reductions across levels 1 through 4, presumably to balance its strength relative to other troops and defenses in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes.
Here are the changes:
- The hit point at level 1 is decreased to 3300
- The hit point at level 2 is decreased to 3500
- The hit point at level 3 is decreased to 3700
- The hit point at level 4 is decreased to 3900
These Clash of Clans balance changes are part of Supercell's ongoing efforts to ensure fair and dynamic gameplay. As players adapt to these changes, new strategies will emerge, keeping the game fresh and exciting for years to come.
