All Clash of Clans balance changes (February 2024)

The latest Clash of Clans balance changes, rolled out on February 27, 2024, bring several troop stat adjustments. These adjustments are implemented to uphold fairness and sustain player engagement in the game. Notably, the hit points of various troops like the Root Rider and Electro have experienced certain buffs and nerfs in this latest Clash of Clans balance changes.

This article delves into the details of the latest Clash of Clans balance changes.

Clash of Clans balance changes for February 2024 update

1) Giant Arrow ability enhancement

Expand Tweet

One significant change in the Clash of Clans February update is the enhancement of the Giant Arrow ability. Now, it travels a longer distance, ensuring it crosses the entire village, thus increasing its effectiveness in battles.

2) Spirit Fox frost removal and Dragon changes

The frost has been removed from the attack of the new Spirit Fox pet, rendering him susceptible to damage. This is mainly executed to balance its abilities against other units more effectively.

Consequently, the Dragon has received a significant increase in hit point at level 11, taking his HP to 5300 in the game.

3) Super Archer adjustments

The hit points of Super Archer have been tweaked in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes, making him more vulnerable in a battle.

Here's the details of his nerf:

The hit point at level 11 is reduced to 575

The hit point at level 12 is reduced to 600

4) Root Rider modifications in this Clash of Clans balance changes

Adjustments have also been made to the hit points of the latest Clash of Clans troop, Root Rider, across different levels.

They are given below:

The hit point at level 1 is reduced to 6650

The hit point at level 2 is reduced to 7050

The hit point at level 3 is reduced to 7400

5) Super Barbarian hit points reduction

Super Barbarians have seen a reduction in hit points across levels 10, 11, and 12. These adjustments are listed below:

The hit point at level 10 is reduced to 1200

The hit point at level 11 is reduced to 1300

The hit point at level 12 is reduced to 1350

6) Electro Dragon buffs

In the latest Clash of Clans balance changes, Electro Dragons have received a buff in their hit point at levels 6 and 7.

Details are given below:

The hit point at level 6 is increased to 5200

The hit point at level 7 is increased to 5500

7) Super Dragon alterations

Changes to Super Dragon's hit points in Clash of Clans February 2024 update are listed below:

The hit point at level 10 is increased to 7200

The hit point at level 11 is increased to 7600

8) Builder Base Night Witch adjustments

Expand Tweet

Builder Base Night Witch has received the maximum buff in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes. These are listed below:

At level 9, the hit point is increased to 750, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7

At level 10, the hit point is increased to 750, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7

At level 11, the hit point is increased to 830, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 7

At level 12, the hit point is increased to 830, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8

At level 13, the hit point is increased to 915, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8

At level 14, the hit point is increased to 915, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8

At level 15, the hit point is increased to 1000, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 8

At level 16, the hit point is increased to 1000, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 9

At level 17, the hit point is increased to 1100, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 9

At level 18, the hit point is increased to 1100, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 10

At level 19, the hit point is increased to 1220, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 10

At level 20, the hit point is increased to 1220, and Bat Swarm bats is increased to 11

9) Builder Base Drop Ship changes

Several changes have been made to Builder Base troops.

Builder Base Drop Ship has the following changes:

The attack range is increased from 0 to 50

The active ability’s damage radius is reduced from 300 to 225

10) Clan Capital Super Miner nerf

Lastly, Clan Capital Super Miner has undergone hit point reductions across levels 1 through 4, presumably to balance its strength relative to other troops and defenses in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes.

Here are the changes:

The hit point at level 1 is decreased to 3300

The hit point at level 2 is decreased to 3500

The hit point at level 3 is decreased to 3700

The hit point at level 4 is decreased to 3900

These Clash of Clans balance changes are part of Supercell's ongoing efforts to ensure fair and dynamic gameplay. As players adapt to these changes, new strategies will emerge, keeping the game fresh and exciting for years to come.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment and the pet combinations for all Heroes || Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipments ranked || Is the Clash of Clans Frozen Arrow upgrade worth it? || Clash of Clans Super Troop tier list