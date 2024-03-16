Clash of Clans defense tier list (March 2024)

The Clash of Clans defense tier list provides knowledge regarding the defensive capabilities of Town Hall buildings. Choosing the right defensive structure is crucial to protect the base from external attacks. With the game evolving and new updates constantly rolling out, it's essential to reassess the effectiveness of each defense structure.

In this article, we'll provide an updated Clash of Clans defense tier list for March 2024.

The updated Clash of Clans defense tier list for March 2024

S-tier

Reserved for the best structures, S-tier defenses stand out significantly, showcasing unmatched potential and the ability to dominate the battlefield. Their exceptional damage output and defensive prowess make them a formidable force.

Here are the defensive buildings that form the S-tier:

Giga Inferno (TH16)

Giga Inferno (TH15)

Giga Inferno (TH14)

Eagle Artillery

Scattershot

Giga Inferno (TH13)

Monolith

Tornado Trap

The Giga Inferno for Town Hall 14 to Town Hall 16 is currently the best defensive structure in the game. The Eagle Artillery and Scattershot also provide great value, but they need constant reloads from the players.

A-tier

Despite not attaining the S-tier status, the defensive structures in the A-tier are impressive contenders that also offer solid defense. Proper positioning within the base layout is crucial for maximizing their effectiveness.

The A-tier in Clash of Clans defense tier list boasts the following structures:

Multi-Archer Tower

Ricochet Cannon

Giga Tesla

X-Bow

Inferno Tower

Air defense

Seeking Air Mine

The Multi-Archer Tower and Ricochet Cannon were introduced as part of the defense merging feature in Town Hall 16. Their defensive prowess, especially against ground units, has helped them secure the top positions in the A-tier.

B-tier

The defenses classified in the B-tier exhibit strong defensive capabilities on the battlefield, but they also have vulnerabilities. They often require the strength of higher defense to protect the base.

The B-tier defenses are given below:

Bomb Tower

Builder's Hut

Hidden Tesla

Air Sweeper

Spell Tower

Wizard Tower

Skeleton Trap

Giant Bomb

The Air Sweeper is brilliant against Electro Dragon Spam attacks. However, its capability in other strategies is still debatable and is hence placed in the B-tier.

C-tier

The C-tier category in the Clash of Clans defense tier list comprises defenses that rely on strategic placement for optimal effectiveness. Due to their limitations in directly impeding opponent troops, they are commonly grouped together to enhance their defensive capabilities.

The C-tier defenses in Clash of Clans are as follows:

Archer Tower

Cannon

Spring Trap

Mortar

Air Bomb

Bomb

Wall

Spring Trap usage is limited and is mostly effective against Hog Rider strategies, similar to the other entries in this tier.

