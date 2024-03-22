Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list (March 2024)

The Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list offers insights into the strength, versatility, and utility of various equipment options available in the game. Presently, there are 19 Hero Equipment distributed among the four Heroes. The Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden each possess five in their arsenal, while the Royal Champion currently wields four.

This article divides all these Clash of Clans Hero Equipment into four tiers based on their power and usage.

The updated Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list for March 2024

S tier

Giant Gauntlet (Image via Supercell)

Topping the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list, the S tier offers unparalleled power and utility, providing crucial advantages such as massive damage boosts, extended protection, and strategic versatility. Heroes equipped with S-tier equipment become formidable forces on the battlefield. They are capable of turning the tide of battles and executing complex strategies with ease.

Here are all the equipment belonging to the S tier:

Giant Gauntlet

Eternal Tome

Healer Tome

Invisibility Vial

Frozen Arrow

The Giant Gauntlet, an Epic rarity equipment, provides massive DPS (Damage Per Second) and HPS (Healing Per Second) boosts to the Barbarian King, justifying its place in the top tier.

A tier

Haste Vial (Image via Supercell)

While they may not possess the sheer potency of S-tier equipment, they offer significant boosts to offense and defense, or provide unique tactical advantages. The A-tier Hero Equipment are versatile and can greatly enhance a Hero's performance in various combat scenarios.

The A-tier Hero Equipment are given below:

Rage Vial

Haste Vial

Hog Rider Puppet

Seeking Shield

Royal Gem

The Haste Vial increases Royal Champion's attack speed significantly for a short duration, requiring adept timing to use it.

B tier

Vampstache (Image via Supercell)

The B-tier Clash of Clans Hero Equipment offers decent utility, but may lack the same impact as higher-tier options. These Hero Equipment can still be valuable in certain situations, providing moderate damage, survivability, or supportive capabilities. However, players may need to carefully consider their strategic use to maximize their effectiveness on the battlefield.

The B tier contains the following Hero Equipment:

Fireball

Vampstache

Rage Gem

Giant Arrow

Life Gem

While the Fireball has destructive potential, its limited synergy with Grand Warden's other Hero Equipment and the established Clash of Clans strategies places it in the B tier.

C tier

Barbarian Puppet (Image via Supercell)

The C tier comprises Hero Equipment that struggle to compete with higher-tier alternatives in terms of overall impact, and the usage is often neglected by the players.

All the Hero Equipment belonging to the C tier are given below:

Healer Puppet

Earthquake Boots

Archer Puppet

Barbarian Puppet

While Barbarian Puppet provides a good hit point increase, Barbarian King already boasts one of the highest hit points in the game. Hence, the usage of this equipment is limited, placing it in the C tier.

In conclusion, the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment tier list provides a guideline regarding power level and the application of various pieces of equipment.

