Defense merging feature in Clash of Clans: Everything we know about upcoming Town Hall 16 feature 

Since Clash of Clans' recent teasers hinted at the much-awaited TH16 release in the forthcoming December update, players continue to wait for an official announcement that would confirm and reveal more information about Town Hall 16. December 6's TH16 trailer, released on the game's social media handles, revealed its appearance. However, many are wondering about the other fresh features coming with the aforementioned December patch.

Clash of Clans content creators like Judo Sloth have offered relevant details in this regard and extensively discussed the update's trailers on his YouTube channel.

Moreover, Supercell has recently unveiled a new feature for the December patch called defense merging, which will be accessible to those with TH16.

Defense merging will be one of the many new features in the TH16 update in Clash of Clans

Instead of introducing a fresh defense building, the developer will offer a new defense merging feature in its TH16 update. Upon unlocking Town Hall 16, the in-game store will offer the ability to merge maxed Archer Towers and Cannons to produce the Multi-Archer Tower and Ricochet Cannons. These fresh defense buildings' abilities are discussed below:

Multi-Archer Tower: The union of two maxed Archer Towers will simultaneously hit three different targets. Additionally, it's designed to complement the nature-themed appearance of the new TH16. Therefore, it features a red-and-yellow color scheme.

Ricochet Cannon: This powerful defense building possesses more than double the amount of HP and damage output of a regular Level 21 cannon. Moreover, its projectiles don't stop after hitting their target; they bounce off the first target to hit the second one.

Note that Clash of Clans developers haven't revealed the cost of the defense merging ability. More information on this feature can be announced in the upcoming sneak peeks.

What are the other defense features the upcoming TH16 update can bring in Clash of Clans?

Given below are the new max upgrade levels of the defense buildings that the TH16 update will bring:

Rockets: These air defenses' Level 14 upgrade will cost 20.5M Gold and require 15 days to complete.

X-Bow: X-Bow's Level 11 upgrade will cost 21M Gold and require 15 days to complete.

Wizard Tower: Wizard Towere's Level 16 upgrade will cost 20.2M Gold and require 14 days and 12 hours to finish.

Mortar: Mortar's Level 16 upgrade will cost 19.5M Gold and require 14 days and 12 hours to complete.

Bomb Tower: Bomb Tower's Level 11 upgrade will cost 20.8M Gold and require 14 days and 12 hours to complete.

