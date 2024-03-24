Clash of Clans vs Clash Royale: Which mobile title should you pick?

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are often regarded as the top two games developed by Supercell over the years. Their popularity and player base overshadow other titles by the developer, such as Boom Beach, Hay Day, and Clash Mini. Consequently, there have been debates about which is the superior title.

Newcomers who want to begin their Supercell journey often question whether Clash Royale is better than Clash of Clans. That said, this article compares the two games and provides a subsequent answer about the better title based on their gameplay and target audiences.

Genre and gameplay comparison

Town Hall 15 base in COC (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans or COC is a strategic action game where players take on the role of a village chief and are responsible for building their own village. They must fortify and defend their village against external attacks from other players. Resource gathering, troop training, and raiding opponents' villages for valuable rewards are core gameplay elements.

The game also features clan wars where two teams with more than 10 players compete against each other, and the victor is determined by the total number of stars collected by each team at the end of the battle day. Clash of Clans' depth lies in army composition, base layout strategies, and the customization of Heroes through equipment, offering a blend of tactical thinking and resource management.

In contrast, Clash Royale, or CR, adopts a multiplayer online card game format where players must select eight cards for their deck before engaging in battles.

Each of these cards represents different troops and requires elixirs to be deployed on the battlefield. The troops are tasked with protecting their own Towers while destroying those belonging to the opponent. The player who destroys all three opponent’s Towers first wins the game.

Some cards cost plenty of elixir, while others don't require much to deploy. The synergies between the eight cards in a deck determine the outcome of a battle.

Players whose deck cards consist of a win condition like the Giant or a Golem, support troops like the Knight or the Goblins, Spells like Zap or Earthquake, and defensive units like the Tesla or Bomb Tower will have higher chances of winning the match against their opponent.

Target audience comparison between Clash of Clans and Clash Royale

Battle Arena in CR (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans caters to players who enjoy long-term strategy, base management, and a more relaxed gameplay pace. It appeals to those who relish watching their village progress and evolve over time. It is mostly suited for experienced players looking to immerse themselves in the game.

Meanwhile, Clash Royale targets competitive players seeking intense and quick PvP (player vs player) battles. It is ideal for those who thrive on strategic thinking under time constraints, as matches are decided in under three minutes. Seasoned players who rarely take time out of their schedules would prefer this game.

In conclusion, both Supercell's titles excel in their respective genres, possessing unique characteristics and gameplay mechanics. The notion of superiority is largely subjective and is often determined by an individual's perspectives.

