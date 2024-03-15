How to get the free Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale?

The Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale was initially released in January 2024 at the beginning of Season 55. This emote features the latest Tower Troop, the Cannoneer, brandishing a traditional wooden weapon with one hand at the back of his head. Additionally, the allure of the emote is increased with "Boom" caption, signifying the passion of the Cannoneer.

This article provides the link and steps to redeem the Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale, along with a few troubleshooting steps to help you claim the reward.

Steps to claim the Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale

Expand Tweet

Initially, the Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale was available in the in-game shop for a small price. However, Supercell released a voucher for the F2P (free-to-play) players to also enjoy the expressions of this emote. Below are the steps you need to follow to get your hands on the Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale:

Open the Reward Redemption Page by clicking on this link. Once the page loads, select the "Claim Reward" button on the screen. After clicking that button, your Clash Royale app will automatically open on your device. You'll receive a prompt within the app asking you to claim the reward. Simply click on the "Claim" button to get the desired emote.

It's important to note that rewards like these are often time-limited or available in limited quantities, so it's recommended that you claim them as soon as possible.

Possible troubleshooting steps to claim the desired emote

The Cannoneer emote (Image via Supercell)

If you're facing difficulties accessing the free Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale, even after following the above-mentioned steps, you may need to troubleshoot the issue using the following steps:

Browser troubleshooting: Occasionally, the browser you're using might be causing the problem, thus hindering the redemption of rewards. Trying a different browser, such as Chrome, could potentially resolve the issue and allow for successful redemption. You might also need to update the browser to resolve any compatibility issues.

Occasionally, the browser you're using might be causing the problem, thus hindering the redemption of rewards. Trying a different browser, such as Chrome, could potentially resolve the issue and allow for successful redemption. You might also need to update the browser to resolve any compatibility issues. Clash Royale update: Make sure your Clash Royale app is updated to the latest version on your device before attempting to claim the reward. Updating the game beforehand can help ensure a smooth redemption process without encountering any version-related issues.

Make sure your Clash Royale app is updated to the latest version on your device before attempting to claim the reward. Updating the game beforehand can help ensure a smooth redemption process without encountering any version-related issues. Utilize another device: If the reward still remains unredeemed despite trying the aforementioned steps, consider accessing the redemption page from a different device. Switching devices might bypass any device-specific issues and enable you to claim the reward successfully.

If you still can't claim the reward, then that means that the reward duration has already expired. In that case, you need to exercise patience as the developer will soon release other free rewards.

Check out more articles:

Clash Royale Goblin Party Rocket event deck || Best Clash Royale double evolution deck || Clash Mini announces merging with Clash Royale