Clash Royale's Double Evolution feature was first introduced when the developer allowed an additional evolution slot in the Royal Tournament back in December 2023. This innovation has allowed players to incorporate two evolved cards in their decks instead of one, revolutionizing the strategic landscape. As they adapted to this new dynamic, a variety of decks emerged, each showcasing unique synergies and playstyles.

This article provides the details regarding the best Clash Royale Double Evolution deck.

Details of the best Clash Royale Double Evolution deck

Deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required Double Evolution deck composition in Clash Royale:

Wall Breakers evolution (Elixir cost: 2): The evolved Wall Breakers are the upgraded version of the traditional Wall Breakers. They require two cycles to deploy, which means one in every three deployments will be the upgraded version of the Wall Breakers.

The evolved Wall Breakers are the upgraded version of the traditional Wall Breakers. They require two cycles to deploy, which means one in every three deployments will be the upgraded version of the Wall Breakers. Bomber evolution (Elixir cost: 2): Evolved Bombers require one cycle to deploy, and they have a great evolution ability called Bouncy Bomb. This ability can target multiple enemies in a row with a single hit.

Evolved Bombers require one cycle to deploy, and they have a great evolution ability called Bouncy Bomb. This ability can target multiple enemies in a row with a single hit. Goblin (Elixir cost: 2): Goblins are versatile troops that excel at both defense and offense, providing cheap yet effective solutions to various threats.

Goblins are versatile troops that excel at both defense and offense, providing cheap yet effective solutions to various threats. Bomb Tower (Elixir cost: 4): This defensive powerhouse has been a staple in many decks, offering reliable protection against ground-based assaults.

This defensive powerhouse has been a staple in many decks, offering reliable protection against ground-based assaults. Goblin Drill (Elixir cost: 4): After a buff in recent Clash Royale balance changes, the Goblin Drill has become a potent game-changer card. It has been helpful in exerting aggressive pushes that can catch opponents off guard.

After a buff in recent Clash Royale balance changes, the Goblin Drill has become a potent game-changer card. It has been helpful in exerting aggressive pushes that can catch opponents off guard. Poison (Elixir cost: 4): Poison spells create hazardous zones on the battlefield, weakening enemy troops and structures over time, and making them vulnerable to attacks.

Poison spells create hazardous zones on the battlefield, weakening enemy troops and structures over time, and making them vulnerable to attacks. Royal Delivery (Elixir cost: 3): A versatile spell that can target both air and ground units, providing essential support in various situations.

A versatile spell that can target both air and ground units, providing essential support in various situations. Little Prince (Elixir cost: 3): The Little Prince is the first duo card in Clash Royale that can spawn a guardian to help him eliminate opponent troops. It is capable of dealing significant damage to both ground and air units, making it a valuable asset in this deck.

What are the strategies for Clash Royale Double Evolution battles?

1) Aggressive pushes

Utilize the synergy between Wall Breakers evolution, Goblin Drill, and Little Prince to mount aggressive pushes towards your opponent's towers.

The abilities of evolved Wall Breakers in Clash Royale ensure the troop's longevity in battles, dealing damage to opponent buildings. Deploy Little Prince and the Goblin Drill nearby to assist Wall Breakers in their pursuit.

2) Defensive control

Leverage the defensive capabilities of Bomb Tower to target heavy-hitting opponent troops. Furthermore, use the evolved Bomber and the Poison to destroy the swarms of weak enemy troops with a single hit.

3) Efficient elixir management

Elixir is key to managing the Clash Royale double evolution decks. Mastering elixir management can help players avoid overspending. It can also help prioritize elixir investments for a surprise counter-attack.

Use cheap elixir cards like the Goblin to exert pressure, while waiting for your elixir bar to fill can determine the outcome of a battle.

In conclusion, the above-mentioned best Clash Royale Double Evolution deck is currently one of the best decks after the March 2024 update. To maximize the potential, you need to exercise patience, along with apt card deployment at the correct moment.

