Clash Royale Zap Evolution ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Zap Evolution is the first spell card evolution that is slated for a release in Season 57. This spell holds significant importance in the game, offering players a potent tool for stunning opponents and achieving crowd control. It will also be the second card evolution to be released in March 2024 after the Clash Royale Tesla Evolution.

This article provides all the details regarding the upcoming Zap Evolution in Clash Royale along with the steps for unlocking this exciting new addition to the game.

Evolution ability of Clash Royale Zap Evolution

The Triple Shock is an Evolution ability introduced with Clash Royale Zap Evolution, transforming Zap into a formidable power to contend with. This ability produces purple sparks that target enemies within its range and initiates a sequence of devastating shocks.

Unlike its predecessor, which delivered a single burst of energy, the evolved Zap unleashes a trilogy of strikes, each more powerful than the last. The first shock inflicts damage within a radius of 2.5 tiles. As the energy field expands, reaching outwards with electrifying intensity, it strikes again at radii of 3 and 3.5 tiles, respectively. The interval between each shock is a mere one second.

All stats of Clash Royale Zap Evolution

Overview stats of Clash Royale Zap Evolution (Image via RoyaleAPI/Supercell)

In terms of its statistical profile, Zap Evolution in Clash Royale requires 2 Cycles to activate the evolution, resulting in approximately one in every three deployments triggering its evolved form.

Furthermore, the Evolved Zap retains all the stats as its predecessor except the area damage and range, which increases with each successive shock, amplifying its potency with every pulse of energy. The first Zap causes 192 area damage, followed by the second zap which causes 384 area damage. Finally, the third zap inflicts 576 area damage. Range increases from 2.5 tiles to 3 tiles and then 3.5 tiles.

How to unlock Clash Royale Zap Evolution?

Method to unlock Zap Evolution in Clash Royale (Image via RoyaleAPI/Supercell)

The Zap Evolution in Clash Royale will initially be accessible through in-app purchases (IAP). According to RoyaleAPI, the evolved is expected to cost around 10 USD and will be sold in the second week of Season 57.

However, F2P will be able to acquire this card by collecting six Wild Shards specific to this evolution. These six Wild Shards can be obtained through Level Up Chests, Season Shop, and shop offers.

In conclusion, the Zap Evolution in Clash Royale will result in electrifying encounters where every shockwave will require innovative strategies to counter.

