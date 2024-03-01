Clash Royale Tesla Evolution ability, changes, how to unlock, and more explained

The Clash Royale Tesla Evolution is set to be the 12th card evolution in the game. It will boost the traditional Tesla's durability by providing it with a 20% increase in HP. This upcoming addition will be a 2 Cycle card. This means that the evolved Tesla will emerge once in every three deployments.

This article takes a look at the Clash Royale Tesla Evolution and what it will bring to the game.

Expected release date of the Tesla Evolution

According to RoyaleAPI, the Tesla Evolution will debut on March 4, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of the game's new season.

Upon deployment, the evolved Tesla will go underground to conceal its presence from enemies. However, it will resurface and attack upon detecting opposing units within its range.

Evolution ability of Tesla: Electro Pulse

Tesla Evolution in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Electro Pulse is the name given to Tesla's Evolution ability in Clash Royale.

Upon use, Electro Pulse will generate a circular shockwave around Tesla's base, gradually increasing its diameter. Troops caught within this pulsating field suffer damage and a brief stun.

Whether confronting airborne or ground-based adversaries, Electro Pulse proves to be a versatile defensive asset, capable of disrupting enemy advances and turning the tide of battle in the player's favor.

Range and damage of Clash Royale Tesla Evolution

The Clash Royale Tesla Evolution has an impressive range radius of six tiles, slightly surpassing its predecessor. This expanded reach enables players to control enemy movement effectively, disrupting their strategies and confounding their attempts at advancement.

In terms of offensive capabilities, Electro Pulse delivers a devastating blow to enemy forces, inflicting 192 points of damage upon its targets. While this proves sufficient to dispatch weaker adversaries, such as Skeletons and Bats, with ease, more resilient troops like Goblins, Spirits, or Minions may be able to withstand the onslaught.

How to unlock Clash Royale Tesla Evolution

Evolution Shards are needed to unlock the Tesla Evolution (Image via Supercell)

To unlock the Clash Royale Tesla Evolution, players need to collect six Evolution Shards belonging to the evolved Tesla.

Clash Royale Evolution Shards can be obtained after the release of the Tesla Evolution through the Diamond Pass Royale, level-up chests, and seasonal shops.

In conclusion, the Tesla Evolution in Clash Royale will likely be a significant addition to the game. This evolved variant of the Tesla card promises to reshape the battlefield with the formidable Electro Pulse ability, requiring new innovative strategies to counter.

