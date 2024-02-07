How to get more Clash Royale Shards

Players should immediately start collecting Clash Royale Shards as the 56th season of the game, called Valentine Explosives, is just around the corner. The season is set to introduce two new Evolution Cards: Bomber and Wall Breaker. Moreover, it will also bring a Second Evolution Slot to the title, allowing players to use two Evolution Cards in a single battle.

Clash Royale Shards are used to evolve Cards, which produce countless new abilities. The title features two types of Shards: Evolution Shards and Wild Shards. The former is used to unlock a particular Evolution Card in Clash Royale. Meanwhile, the latter is used to obtain all Evolution Cards in the title.

How to obtain Clash Royale Shards

Collecting Clash Royale Shards is one of the toughest things to do in the title. Although players can always purchase them in-game, many may not have the means to do so.

Here are some ways by which you can earn Shards in the game:

1) Buy Pass Royale

Every season brings a new Clash Royale Pass Royale, offering numerous items, including Evo and Wild Shards.

By purchasing a Diamond Pass for the Pass Royale, you can earn over six Evolution Shards. The pass costs 990 INR, whereas its Gold version is priced at 495 INR.

2) Reach King Level 50

Another way to accumulate Shards is by reaching King Level 50.

Reaching a new King Level yields Evo Shards. However, players only receive them when they reach an odd number of King Levels. For instance, leveling up the King Level to 51 will yield an Evo Shard, but reaching KL 52 won't.

3) In-game shop

The in-game shop features various deals, offering many precious items at discounted rates. If you can afford to spend real money, you can buy Clash Royale Shards.

Moreover, the shop features exclusive welcome-back deals that reward you if it's been a while since you logged in to the title.

How to get a free Pass Royale Diamond Pass to obtain Clash Royale Shards

Earn Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Play Store features tokens called Play Points, which can be earned by finishing designated tasks. These tasks include installing an application, using it for a few days, and submitting a review.

Upon completing such tasks, the application will offer Play Points that can either be cashed out or used to redeem the Pass Royale Diamond Pass.

