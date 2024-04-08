Best items to purchase from Trader's shop using Clash of Clans Raid Medals

Clash of Clans Raid Medals are the rewards players earn by destroying opponents' villages during Raid Weekends. These medals are awarded based on the village's central building and defenses. Some strong bases often need more than one attack to decimate the Town Hall. Consequently, they have higher rewards, and in a clan war, the amount of medals earned is equally distributed among the clan members.

Recently, developers allowed players to purchase in-game resources by spending their Raid Medals in the Trader's shop. This article highlights the best choice of items they can acquire using the Clash of Clans Raid Medals.

Purchase offers and limitations

The Trader's shop is located on the outskirts of the players' base in Clash of Clans. Initially, they solely offered in-game items in exchange for event medals. However, with the latest update, players can now purchase items such as Starry Ores, Gold, Elixir, and various Potions using Raid Medals. Nevertheless, there are restrictions placed on each item, preventing players from exceeding their limits.

For instance, only two packs of Starry Ores can be purchased per week, and each type of Potion has a maximum limit of three packs. Once the maximum pack of any item is purchased, a "Sold Out!" tag will be applied, preventing further purchases until the following week's offers.

The best choice of items to buy using the Clash of Clans Raid Medals in the Trader's shop

The decision to purchase items is subjective and largely depends on individual storage capacity and specific needs. However, certain valuable items, which are difficult to obtain through regular gameplay, are readily available at the Trader's shop in exchange for Clash of Clans Raid Medals.

Starry Ores, for instance, are among the highest quality ores and are quite rare in the game. Therefore, the priority should be to purchase two packs of these ores, each containing five pieces, at 350 Raid Medals per pack.

Glowy Ores, the second most important type of ore used for upgrading Hero Equipment every third level, can also be acquired with two packs available per week for 300 medals each.

Additionally, players aiming to unlock their sixth Builder must purchase Builder Elixir, essential for upgrading the Hero to that character. Furthermore, Research Potion is an optimal choice as it accelerates the Laboratory process, allowing a day's work to be completed in just an hour. It's crucial to save some of these Clash of Clans Raid Medals for emergencies.

