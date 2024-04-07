Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin: Cost, design, and more

Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin was recently released as a purchasable item in the in-game shop. This Legendary rarity skin belongs to the Barbarian King and depicts the Clash of Clans theme for April, which is based on Egyptian mythology.

Previously, the Golden Sand Challenge in Clash of Clans was held, which required players to collect three stars by raiding a village using the provided army composition. During this event, the opponent's King proudly donned the Legendary Egypt King Hero Skin, commemorating the occasion with regal flair.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin, including its cost, design, and much more.

Variable cost for Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin

Cost of the required skin (Image via Supercell)

One of the striking aspects of the Egypt King Hero Skin is its variable cost, depending on the player's geographical location. In the United States of America, players can acquire this skin for a reasonable $9.99.

However, the cost may differ in other regions, and the pricing of this skin will be based on the local currencies.

Intricate design elements

Upon adorning the Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin, the Barbarian King undergoes a transformative makeover, exuding regal charisma and ancient charm. Sporting a crimson head cloth adorned with a golden band and a matching neck collar, the King epitomizes royalty with every stride.

Noteworthy details include golden-plated sandals, a curved blade sword, and a distinctive golden gauntlet shaped like a beetle, embellished with a green gemstone.

Dynamic animations

The King kneeling down (Image via Supercell)

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Clash of Clans Egypt King Hero Skin offers players an immersive experience through dynamic animations. As the King traverses the village, a trail of sand cascades behind him, evoking imagery of desert landscapes and ancient ruins.

Interacting with the King reveals his responsiveness, as he gracefully kneels with the sword in hand, acknowledging the player's command.

In battle, the Barbarian King exhibits prowess and finesse, striking adversaries with precision. Each blow is accompanied by a subtle sparkle, accentuating the impact of his attacks. Moreover, activating the Barbarian Puppet ability summons a cohort of miniature Barbarians, reinforcing the King's assault on enemy defenses.

Resilience in defeat

Dazed Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

Even in moments of defeat, the Egypt King Hero Skin maintains its allure. When incapacitated in battle, the Barbarian King appears momentarily dazed before regaining composure. During recovery, he rests upon his altar, arms crossed over his chest, epitomizing resilience amidst adversity.

