Is the Clash of Clans Goblin Builder worth it?

The Clash of Clans Goblin Builder is a special troop that is hired to construct or upgrade an existing building. They are only available in the Home Village and cannot upgrade any building in the Clash of Clans Builder Base. They work on a daily basis, and players have to pay them regularly with gems. These troops can also be used in laboratories for research-based work.

One of the recurring debates revolves around the value proposition of the Goblin Builder and whether it is worth the investment. To shed light on this topic, this article delves into a comprehensive analysis comparing the Goblin Builder with other gem-based options in the game.

Note: Skip to the end if just want the final verdict and not the details.

Comparison of Clash of Clans Goblin Builder with past options

Before we assess the Clash of Clans Goblin Builder's merits, it's essential to contextualize its value by comparing it to past options like the Book of Heroes. In the past, the Book of Heroes was considered a good investment for 500 gems, offering significant value.

That said, with the rework of hero potions, its value diminished. Currently, the Book of Building and Book of Fighting stand out as the most versatile purchases at 925 gems each, providing up to 16 days of skipped time.

The Clash of Clans Goblin Builder, on the other hand, operates at a standard rate of 40 gems per day. For instance, a 12-day upgrade would cost 480 gems, and a 16-day upgrade would cost 640 gems. In comparison, the books can offer 16-day upgrades for 925 gems. While the Goblin Builder's rate seems better, it's crucial to analyze its value proposition further in Clash of Clans.

Value for players below Town Hall 14

Goblin Builder cost (Image via Supercell)

Players below Town Hall 14, particularly those below Town Hall 12, are drawn to the Goblin Builder for its appeal. Since their upgrade times typically range from 3 to 6 days, considerably shorter than the 16-day spans covered by books, players can find the Clash of Clans Goblin Builder more advantageous.

Instead of committing to a 925-gem Book of Building, they can leverage the Goblin Builder, which adjusts its pricing according to the upgrade's duration. This makes it a viable and cost-effective option for progression.

The final verdict

Goblin Builder welcome message (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Goblin Builder presents a compelling value proposition, especially for players below TH14 and those seeking consistent upgrade progress. Its standardized gem rate, coupled with shorter upgrade times in the game, makes it a worthwhile investment for many players.

That said, players should focus on improving efficiency before investing heavily in gem-based upgrades. They should avoid over-utilization of gems, an important in-game currency.

