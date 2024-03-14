Is the Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment worth it?

The Clash of Clans Fireball is the latest Grand Warden's Hero Equipment, introduced during the Super Dragon Spotlight event. To acquire it, players must spend 3100 Super Medals at the Super Ice Bath near their base. However, the considerable cost has sparked inquiries about its actual value and whether it justifies the investment.

This article delves into its stats, uses, synergies, optimal levels, and whether it deserves a spot in your arsenal.

Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment stat analysis

First, let's break down the stats of the Fireball:

Level Damage Radius Total Damage Damage per Second Increase 1 4 tiles 1,500 21 2 4 tiles 1,500 24 3 4 tiles 1,700 27 4 4 tiles 1,700 30 5 4 tiles 1,800 33 6 4 tiles 1,950 36 7 4 tiles 1,950 40 8 4 tiles 2,050 44 9 5 tiles 2,200 47 10 5 tiles 2,200 51 11 5 tiles 2,350 56 12 5 tiles 2,650 60 13 5 tiles 2,650 63 14 5 tiles 2,750 67 15 5 tiles 3,100 71 16 5 tiles 3,100 74 17 5 tiles 3,250 77 18 6 tiles 3,400 80 19 6 tiles 3,400 82 20 6 tiles 3,500 84 21 6 tiles 3,650 87 22 6 tiles 3,650 89 23 6 tiles 3,750 92 24 6 tiles 3,900 94 25 6 tiles 3,900 96 26 6 tiles 3,950 99 27 6 tiles 4,100 101

The Fireball's DPS scaling is represented in this table, showcasing its incremental power as it upgrades to higher levels. While the scaling may seem impressive, the real intrigue lies in the two significant changes in the damage radius, increasing at level 9 and level 18.

Essentially, the total area of effect damage doubles when the damage radius expands from four at level 8 to six tiles at level 18. This revelation underscores the equipment's potential for widespread destruction, particularly in tightly packed enemy defenses. Hence, upgrades are a necessary part of this equipment, significantly enhancing its damage potential.

Clash of Clans Fireball uses and strategies

Understanding when and how to deploy the Fireball is crucial for maximizing its effectiveness. While the Warden is traditionally viewed as a supporting character, the Fireball allows players to leverage their hero for substantial damage output, especially in situations requiring additional firepower.

Equipping the Grand Warden with the Eternal Tome and Fireball for Hero Dive is one of the strategies suitable for the Grand Warden-based attacks.

Additionally, utilizing the Fireball alongside Archer Queen's Giant Arrow allows players to create devastating combinations capable of destroying every building in the base except the Townhall, which will require an additional three Earthquake spells to destroy. The realm of possibilities will further increase when Clash of Clans Fireball equipment is widely used within the community.

Clash of Clans Fireball drawbacks

Fireball Hero Equipment price (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Fireball's synergy with other Hero Equipment is a topic of concern. While it excels in specific setups and tactics, its compatibility with other Grand Warden equipment is still debated.

As a result, the premier Hero Equipment for the Grand Warden, the Eternal Tome, cannot reach its full potential when paired with the Fireball due to differing strategic approaches. The optimal use of the Eternal Tome is within the core of a base, whereas the Fireball thrives when utilized at a distance from the base's core to maximize its effectiveness.

What is the optimal upgrade level for the Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment?

Fireball level (Image via Supercell)

The recommended upgrade levels for the Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment are 9 and 18. However, reaching these levels requires substantial quantities of Starry, Shiny, and Glowy ores. Not every player possesses such abundant ore reserves in their storage.

Therefore, it is wise to spend these ores for upgrades only when you have amassed enough to reach either level 9 or level 18. Otherwise, avoid targeting intermediate-level upgrades, as they may not justify the investment in the game.

Is investing in the Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment upgrades worth it?

Fireball (Image via Supercell)

The burning question remains: Should players invest in the Fireball Hero Equipment? The answer is nuanced. While Fireball shows promise and can be a game-changer in specific scenarios, its overall synergy and place in established strategies are still evolving. Additionally, the scarcity of Glowy Ore, a crucial resource for upgrades, adds another layer of consideration.

Until the ores scarcity is reduced or if you possess the essential equipment like Frozen Arrow, Giant Gauntlet, Eternal Tome, Haste Vial, Royal Gem, and Invisibility Vial, it might be prudent to hold off on fully committing to Fireball upgrades.

In conclusion, obtaining the Fireball Hero Equipment during the ongoing event can be a wise choice. However, the decision to upgrade it hinges on personal preference and the availability of your current ore reserves.

