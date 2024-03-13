How to maximize the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event?

The Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight is the first Super-troop-based event in the game's March 2024 roadmap. The event features several rewards like the latest Fireball Hero Equipment, along with the shiny and glowy ores. To obtain these rewards, players must collect Ice Cubes, which can be obtained by earning stars in every raid.

These cubes unlock Super Medals from the event tracker, which are ultimately traded in the Super Ice Bath for various rewards. Keeping that in mind, this article explores the most efficient strategies to maximize your progress during the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event.

The math behind Ice Cubes

Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Ice Cubes are crucial in unlocking various rewards during the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event. During this event, the Super Dragon is unlocked from the event tracker after collecting 100 Ice Cubes. Once unlocked, players can utilize this troop in every raid to earn bonus Ice Cubes.

The math behind the Ice Cubes collection using the Super Dragon depends on the number of stars earned in a raid. The exact figures are given below:

1 star: 225 Ice Cubes

225 Ice Cubes 2 stars: 450 Ice Cubes

450 Ice Cubes 3 stars: 675 Ice Cubes

To complete the event and earn all the rewards, players need to amass a total of 10,000 Ice Cubes, which translates to approximately 45 stars. This may seem daunting initially, but with the right approach, players can make steady progress and achieve their goals efficiently.

Efficient strategies for different players in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event

Strategies for raids in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event (Image via Supercell)

The optimal strategy for maximizing your progress in the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event can vary based on the player level and league.

Here are some tailored strategies for different player segments:

1) Legends League players

Focus on achieving three-star attacks using Super Dragons. The rewards per star are higher in Legends League, making it worthwhile to aim for complete destruction. Furthermore, these players should utilize limited daily attacks strategically to target easy bases that offer the best chance of achieving three stars.

2) Non-Legends League players

Aim for two-star attacks with Super Dragons. While the Ice Cube rewards are slightly in two stars, the effort and army space required for three-star attacks may not be worth it for non-Legends League players. Additionally, these players should ask for various Clash of Clans Super Troops like Super Wizards or Super Archers from their clan members to supplement their attacks and streamline the process.

3) Efficiency tips for all players

All players should use training potions to boost their attack frequency and maximize the number of stars they earn each day. They should also experiment to find the best time and resource-efficient approach among troop combinations. Furthermore, they should claim free Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans, which the developer provided.

How to optimize Super Medal's usage in the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event?

Super Ice Bath (Image via Supercell)

Once you have acquired enough Super Medals, it's essential to spend them wisely to enhance the gameplay experience. Here are some recommendations for both free-to-play and spender players to trade their medals for rewards in the Super Ice Bath:

1) Free-to-play (F2P) efficiency package

F2P will get 4320 Super Medals throughout the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event. They should acquire the latest Fireball Hero Equipment, which costs 3100 medals. This equipment will provide devastating offensive prowess, which can turn the tide of battle.

The most efficient method to spend the remaining 1220 medals is to obtain four packs of glowy ores and two training potions. However, players looking for decorations should consider buying one pack of Clashy Crater and three training potions with the remaining medals.

2) Spender equipment package

Spenders will get 5000 additional Super Medals with the Gold Pass, taking their total Super Medal tally to 9320. The first choice for them to buy in the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event should be the Fireball equipment to enhance their in-game capabilities.

The remaining medals can be efficiently utilized by acquiring various magic items like the one Book of Building, two Book of Fighting, two Training Potions, and four packs of Glowy Ores. However, players looking for decorum should consider buying one Clash Crater, two Book of Fighting, one Book of Heroes, and four packs of Glowy Ores.

Is the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight Event Pass worth It?

Event details (Image via Supercell)

Many players wonder whether purchasing the event pass is worth the investment. While the pass offers additional medals and rewards, it's essential to evaluate the gaming priorities and budget before making a decision.

If you're a dedicated Clash of Clans enthusiast looking to maximize your progress and enjoy exclusive benefits, the Event Pass can be a valuable investment.

However, it's important to note that the Gold Pass provides better rewards than the Event Pass. So, the Gold Pass should be ahead of the Event Pass in terms of purchase priority.

In conclusion, the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event presents a unique opportunity for players to test their skills, earn valuable rewards, and enhance their gaming experience. By employing efficient strategies and optimizing Super Medals usage, you can make significant progress and achieve your in-game goals effectively.

If you are interested, read the article on the guide to 3-star the Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge.