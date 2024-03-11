How to get free Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event

The Super Medals in Clash of Clans are the latest in-game currency in the Super Dragon Spotlight event, which can mainly be obtained from the event tracker. These medals are the source of various rewards in the game, ranging from new Hero Equipment to various Clash of Clans magic items like the Book of Building, Rune of Gold, and Super Potion.

This article provides the link to obtain 150 free Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight.

Understanding the event mechanism

The event details (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event introduces a new element: Ice Cubes. These cubes are acquired by engaging in raids against opponent bases during this event and are pivotal for unlocking Super Medals within the event tracker. Additionally, the event tracker offers various other rewards, including Clash of Clans ores, Super Dragon, and training boosts.

Players gain access to the Super Dragon upon collecting a total of 100 Ice Cubes. Utilizing this formidable troop during raids enhances players' combat capabilities and provides additional Ice Cubes per raid, facilitating progression in the event tracker.

How to collect 150 Ice Cubes and 150 Super Medals in Clash of Clans?

Expand Tweet

Supercell has released a code to grant 150 Ice Cubes and 150 Super Medals in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight. Follow the steps given below to claim your reward:

Visit the redemption page by clicking on this link. When the page opens, click on the Claim Reward button to get the desired rewards.

If you encounter challenges while redeeming this reward, there could be two potential reasons. The first could be a browser issue, which can be addressed by downloading the latest version of Chrome onto your device and attempting the redemption process again after restarting your phone.

The second possible reason is the reward may have expired. In such instances, it's advisable to await upcoming rewards, as Supercell frequently releases them.

Fireball Hero Equipment

The latest Fireball Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

The latest Grand Warden Hero Equipment, Fireball, can be unlocked during this event at an exclusive price of 3,100 Super Medals. This Equipment enhances the Warden's offensive prowess on the battlefield, allowing him to hurl a giant Fireball at the opponent's base, annihilating the troops nearby. The Goblin Builder is the only troop that will remain safe from this fiery meteor.

In conclusion, the Super Dragon Spotlight event presents a great opportunity for players to earn valuable Super Medals in Clash of Clans, which can be used to unlock one of the best Hero Equipment in the game.

If you are interested, you can check out this guide on the best Hero Equipment for every Hero in Clash of Clans.