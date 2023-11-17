Clash of Clans 26 magic items: Usage, how to acquire, and more

Clash of Clans has a fascinating array of magical items designed to enhance gameplay. Their primary purpose is to accelerate the upgrade process across villages, irrespective of their town hall levels. Newcomers seeking to make their mark in this game need to understand the intricacies of these items in order to make progress at a fast pace.

This comprehensive guide will mention all 26 magic items and talk about how to use them. It will also provide some steps for acquiring them.

Details regarding 26 magic items in Clash of Clans

There are 26 magic items in Clash of Clans grouped under several sub-categories, namely potions, books, runes, hammers, and others.

Potions: Boosting your gameplay

In this category are nine magic items in Clash of Clans, which are as follows:

Power potion: Boosts troops and spells to the maximum levels allowed by your laboratory for one hour. Hero potion: Temporarily adds up to five levels to all heroes and pets for one hour. It should be used in conjunction with the Power Potion for maximum effect. Resource potion: Doubles resource collectors' speed for one day, catering to both casual and hyperactive players. Training potion: Boosts army production by four times the normal rate for one hour. Useful for speeding up army training during extended online sessions. Builder potion: Increases active Builders' speed by ten times for one hour, making it a highly valuable potion for efficiency in upgrades. Research potion: Speeds up laboratory upgrade process by 24 times for one hour, ideal for quickly progressing through laboratory upgrades. Pet potion: Functions similarly to the research potion but applies to the pet house, offering one day of progress for one potion used. Super potion: Boosts troops into their super troop version for three days, providing an alternative to spending Dark Elixir to boost a super troop. Clock Tower potion: Exclusively for the Builder base, boosts the clock tower for 30 minutes, extending the free boost available every 22 hours.

Books: Highly useful items

Five types of books are available in Clash of Clans, which are detailed below:

Book of Fighting: Instantly completes troop upgrades and siege machine in the laboratory, providing a swift boost to your army's power. Book of Building: Accelerates construction by instantly finishing any building upgrade, aiding in the swift development of your village. Book of Spells: Swiftly completes spell upgrades in the laboratory, allowing for an immediate enhancement of your magical abilities. Book of Heroes: Promptly finishes Hero level upgrades, enabling quick empowerment of your heroic characters. Book of Everything: Accelerates any upgrade process, offering a comprehensive solution for various in-game advancements.

Runes: Magic mastery

Clash of Clans has five types of runes. They are listed below:

Rune of Gold: Instantly fills your gold storages to their maximum capacity, providing a substantial boost to your village's economy. Rune of Elixir: Swiftly replenishes your elixir storages to their maximum, facilitating rapid resource accumulation for strategic upgrades. Rune of Dark Elixir: Rapidly fills your Dark Elixir storages to their maximum, expediting the empowerment of dark troops and heroes. Rune of Builder Gold: Efficiently tops up your Builder Base's gold storages, aiding in the swift progression of your Builder Base upgrades. Rune of Builder Elixir: Promptly refills your Builder Base's elixir storages, facilitating rapid resource accumulation for strategic upgrades.

Hammers: The crown jewels of magic items

Hammers are the most useful magic items in Clash of Clans. Players often use them for dark elixir upgrades in the laboratory, allowing them to focus solely on farming resources for hero upgrades while making progress in laboratory research. There are four hammers in total, which are:

Hammer of Fighting: Allows for instant completion of troop upgrades in the laboratory, providing a powerful shortcut to reinforce your army. Hammer of Building: Swiftly finishes any building upgrade, expediting construction progress for efficient village development. Hammer of Spells: Accelerates spell upgrades, allowing for an immediate enhancement of your magical arsenal without the wait. Hammer of Heroes: Promptly completes Hero level upgrades, providing a swift and formidable boost to your heroic characters.

Others

Three items come under this sub-category:

Shovel of Obstacles: Allows players to make a single obstacle permanently movable, working on both the home village and Builder base. Wall Ring: Instantly upgrades wall pieces, with one wall ring equivalent to 1 million gold or elixir on the home village and 500,000 resources on the Builder base. Builder Star Jar: Functions to activate the star bonus on the Builder base, ideal for collecting resources faster.

How to collect magic items

There are six prominent ways to collect these items in Clash of Clans:

Clan games participation: Players are rewarded with magic items when they participate in Clan Games. Season Pass tiers: Magic items are available in both the silver and gold tiers of the season pass, with gold pass holders receiving more. Event challenges: Completing challenges in the events tab provides opportunities to earn magic items. League shop purchases: League medals acquired from Clan War Leagues can be used to purchase magic items from the league shop. Special offers: Throughout each month, various special offers with magic items are available for purchase, usually requiring real money. Trader tent: The trader tent offers items for purchase using Gems or Raid medals.

Additionally, some magic items may be offered for free in the Gems tab every Tuesday, letting players bolster their collection.

That concludes the details of all the magic items in Clash of Clans.