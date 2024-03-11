How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge is part of the second space-themed event in the game's March 2024 roadmap. This challenge introduces the latest Grand Warden Hero Equipment, Fireball, an active ability with fearsome destruction capability. Using this equipment, Warden hurls a giant Fireball on the enemy defense, decimating them completely in a single strike.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to securing a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge.

Steps to get 3 stars in Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge

The Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! challenge, which kicked off on March 11, 2024, is scheduled to conclude on March 22, 2024, giving players 12 days to complete the challenge. It features several troops like the Grand Warden, Golem, Witch, and Apprentice Warden, among others. The Fireball introduced in the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event is the trump card in this challenge.

You can secure three stars in this challenge by following the given steps.

1) Left side destruction

Left side attack (Image via Supercell)

Begin by assembling your strike force composed of the Grand Warden, Golem, and two Witches. Deploy them on the far left side of the enemy base. Utilize the Frosty pet of the Grand Warden and the Freeze Spell to immobilize the Monolith and the Archer Tower. Send the Golem deep into the base to dismantle the entire left side.

2) Right side demolition

Right-side attack (Image via Supercell)

After clearing the left side, use the Recall Spell to regroup all your troops on the far right side, including the Grand Warden. Deploy additional troops to overwhelm and eliminate the defenses present. Protect the Grand Warden at all costs, even if it means sacrificing other units like the Witches.

3) Top side annihilation

Top side attack (Image via Supercell)

Once the right side is secured, recall your troops to the top side of the base. Employ a Poison Spell directly on the Town Hall to neutralize Clan Castle troops. Then, utilize your remaining forces to clear out any remaining enemy units. Deploy troops like Apprentice Warden and Freeze Spell to further aid your troops in fulfilling the objective.

4) Use the giant Fireball

Fireball explosion (Image via Supercell)

With the top side cleared, wait for a brief moment before activating the Fireball ability of the Grand Warden towards the southern flank of the base. This will likely decimate the enemy force on that side with the immense power of the Fireball.

To achieve victory, it's imperative to destroy every single defense on the left, top, and right sides of the base before triggering the Fireball. Failure to do so may result in the Fireball falling short of its target.

After the Fireball explosion, some defenses, like the Scattershot, may survive. Utilize your remaining troops to eliminate them and secure the coveted 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge.

In conclusion, mastering the Clash of Clans Comet Me, Bro! Challenge is a sequential step of eliminating the opponent troops on the left side, right side, top side, and then the bottom side of the base.

