All Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap events

The Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap begins with the Season Challenges event on March 1 and features six events throughout the month. The developers recently shared the post on the game's X handle, providing details of the events. The two innovative space-themed events set for this month should capture players' interest.

That said, this article lists all six events scheduled in the Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap.

Six Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap event details

1) Season Challenges

Season Challenges, the most common monthly event among all Clash of Clans roadmaps, will played throughout the month. Players whose Town Hall level is 7 or higher can participate in the event, which will begin on March 1 and end on March 31.

This event will offer two tiers of rewards that can claimed by completing the required challenges. The Silver tier is free for everyone, while the Gold tier is accessible after obtaining the Clash of Clans Gold Pass. In comparison, the Gold tier provides better rewards, including the new Hero Skins, elixir, and magic items, to name a few.

2) Space Challenge #1

Space Challenge #1 (Image via Supercell)

The second challenge in the Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 10. In this event, players will need to obtain 3 stars while raiding the opponent base. This space-themed base will feature a tough challenge for players, requiring them to complete it using the provided troops.

3) Clan War Leagues

This is another general event in Clash of Clans that is organized every month. It involves players participating in a fierce clan battle, requiring strategy and synergy among clan members. It will begin on March 1 and end on March 11, one day after the conclusion of the Space Challenge #1 event.

4) Super Troop event

Super Troops (Image via Supercell)

The Super Troop event will commence on March 11 and continue till March 20. This 10-day event will be based on Clash of Clans Super Troops, making them shine throughout the event. Players will be rewarded with various magic items and Super Troops as rewards.

5) Space Challenge #2

The second space-themed challenge will begin on March 11, offering one the opportunity to conquer another base. Upon getting a 3-star in this challenge, players can expect to be generously rewarded in this event that will conclude on March 22. It will likely be tougher than its predecessor, requiring adept strategy to complete.

6) Clan Games

Clan Games is the last event in the Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap. The event, scheduled to start on March 22 and end on March 28, will feature six tiers of rewards. Each of these award tiers that will be acquired by all members in a clan if they gain the required amounts of Clan Games points. The common rewards in this weekly event will likely be the potions, Wall Ring, and more.

In conclusion, the Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap is a great opportunity for players to boost their gaming profile by acquiring rewards in all six events.

