How to change the text color in Clash of Clans?

Supercell has revealed a new feature to change text color in Clash of Clans chats, allowing players to customize them according to their choices. This new addition enables them to express themselves more creatively within the game. Using this feature, they can style their messages to stand out in the clan chat by adding vibrant colors.

With that in mind, this article provides the method by which you can change text color in Clash of Clans.

Guide to changing the text color in Clash of Clans chat

1) Understanding the color options

Clash of Clans February update brought a diverse range of text colors, including black, white, light red, green, blue, pink, yellow, dark pink, dark red, and more which can be used in the chat. These chats can be formatted using simple HTML-type code, which is easy to understand.

2) Changing text color in Clash of Clans

To change the color of your text, you need to format your message in a specific way. Begin by typing your message in the chat box, then enclose it within the following format with a number ranging from 0 to 10 to select the desired color.

Refer to these formats for favorable outcomes.

For instance, if you use '3' instead of '#', your text will appear in green. Likewise, using '6' will render your text in pink, while '7' will display it in yellow.

Clan chat (Image via Supercell)

3) Experimenting with colors

One of the most exciting aspects of this feature is the ability to experiment with different colors. Feel free to try out various numbers to discover new text hues and find the perfect shade to suit your message.

In addition to the predefined color options, Clash of Clans also allows for advanced color customization using hexadecimal values. Simply replace '#' with a six-digit hexadecimal code representing your desired color, and your text will appear in that specific hue. This opens up endless possibilities for creating unique and eye-catching messages within the game.

Clan chat in different colors (Image via Supercell)

Whether coordinating attacks or chatting with clan members, changing text color in Clash of Clans adds a fun and personalized touch to your interactions.

In conclusion, changing text color in Clash of Clans is an easy one-step method for players to express themselves in new and exciting ways.

